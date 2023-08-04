Ukraine updates: Russia, Kyiv dispute Black Sea drone attack

08/04/2023 August 4, 2023 Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie visits Ukraine

A contender for the Republican presidential nomination in the US, Chris Christie, visited Kyiv on Friday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The former New Jersey Governor, who is challenging Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican primaries, said visiting villages like Bucha and Moshchun imparted on him the need for the US to support Ukraine.

"I feel the cruelty, and you feel the inhumanity," Christie said.

"And you look at this, and I don't think there's anyone in our country who would come here and see this and not feel as if these are the things that America needs to stand up to prevent."

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has called for more support for Ukraine as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/REUTERS

This contrasts with the view of DonaldTrump, the current Republican frontrunner, who has called for US aid to Ukraine to be halted until the Biden Administration cooperates with investigations into the president and his son Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Christie said Zelenskyy spoke about his desire for bipartisan support from the US but did not comment on the upcoming election itself.

"He was very complimentary of President Biden, some of the things that he's advocated for, but also made clear that he thought there was more that needed to be done," he said.

"There was no conversation at all from him about, you know, the race that I'm in."