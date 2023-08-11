Ukraine updates: Russian missiles strike hotel used by UN

A Russian strike on civilian infrastructure on Thursday has been confirmed to have damaged a hotel in Zaporizhzhia used by United Nations staff.

One person was killed and 16 others were injured.

Russia claimed it struck a location where "foreign mercenaries" were quartered.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in Russia at a warehouse near President Vladimir Putin's Moscow residence.

Six Western countries have also condemned Russia's support for two breakaway territories in Georgia, something they linked with the more recent invasion of Ukraine.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, August 11: