At least 100 North Koreans killed in Ukraine war, says Seoul

12/19/2024 December 19, 2024 UK announces £225 million military aid for Ukraine

The United Kingdom on Thursday announced a £225 million ($286 million, €272.85 million) military aid package to Ukraine for 2025, to bolster its defenses against Russia.

The package includes naval equipment, air defense systems, counter-drone warfare tools, and spare parts for previously supplied equipment.

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary John Healey said in Kyiv that UK's support for Ukraine was "ironclad" and Britain would always stand "shoulder to shoulder to ensure Putin cannot win".

"The brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit," Healey later said in a statement. "But theycannot go it alone."

In July, the newly elected Labor government pledged to allocate £3 billion annually in military aid to Ukraine until 2030-2031.

"With Putin resorting to sending as many as 2,000 Russian soldiers to their deaths on the battlefield each day, it is critical that Ukraine is supported with a supply of properly trained and equipped soldiers," the ministry of defense said in a statement on Thursday.