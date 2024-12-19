At least 100 North Koreans killed in Ukraine war, says Seoul

Skip next section Zelenskyy to meet EU leaders amid uncertainty over Trump's Ukraine policy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday as the European Union aims to send a "clear signal" to US President-elect Donald Trump of their continued support for Ukraine.

The EU show of solidarity comes as the re-election of Trump raises questions about future aid to Ukraine. Trump has called for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, increasing pressure on Ukraine as it faces mounting challenges on the eastern front.

On Monday, he said Zelenskyy should be ready to reach a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the summit, hosted by European Council President Antonio Costa, EU leaders are expected to promise additional military aid, including air defense systems, ammunition, and training, while stressing that any peace initiative must involve Ukraine.

Draft EU conclusions underline that "Russia must not prevail," signaling to the US that European support for Ukraine remains steadfast.

One EU diplomat described the draft text as sending "a clear signal to the US."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday Image: OLIVIER MATTHYS/AFP

Zelenskyy's meeting with the EU leaders comes a day after discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on boosting Ukraine’s military position ahead of potential peace negotiations with Russia.