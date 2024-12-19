At least 100 North Koreans killed in Ukraine war, says Seoul

At least 100 North Koreans killed in Ukraine war, says SeoulPublished December 19, 2024last updated December 19, 2024
What you need to know
- At least 100 North Korean killed and almost 1,000 injured in Ukraine, says South Korea
-
UK announces £225 million military aid for Ukraine
-
North Korea defends military alliance with Russia
This is a roundup of major stories from or related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on December 19, 2024.
Zelenskyy to meet EU leaders amid uncertainty over Trump's Ukraine policy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday as the European Union aims to send a "clear signal" to US President-elect Donald Trump of their continued support for Ukraine.
The EU show of solidarity comes as the re-election of Trump raises questions about future aid to Ukraine. Trump has called for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, increasing pressure on Ukraine as it faces mounting challenges on the eastern front.
On Monday, he said Zelenskyy should be ready to reach a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
At the summit, hosted by European Council President Antonio Costa, EU leaders are expected to promise additional military aid, including air defense systems, ammunition, and training, while stressing that any peace initiative must involve Ukraine.
Draft EU conclusions underline that "Russia must not prevail," signaling to the US that European support for Ukraine remains steadfast.
One EU diplomat described the draft text as sending "a clear signal to the US."
Zelenskyy's meeting with the EU leaders comes a day after discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on boosting Ukraine’s military position ahead of potential peace negotiations with Russia.
UK announces £225 million military aid for Ukraine
The United Kingdom on Thursday announced a £225 million ($286 million, €272.85 million) military aid package to Ukraine for 2025, to bolster its defenses against Russia.
The package includes naval equipment, air defense systems, counter-drone warfare tools, and spare parts for previously supplied equipment.
On Wednesday, Defense Secretary John Healey said in Kyiv that UK's support for Ukraine was "ironclad" and Britain would always stand "shoulder to shoulder to ensure Putin cannot win".
"The brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit," Healey later said in a statement. "But theycannot go it alone."
In July, the newly elected Labor government pledged to allocate £3 billion annually in military aid to Ukraine until 2030-2031.
"With Putin resorting to sending as many as 2,000 Russian soldiers to their deaths on the battlefield each day, it is critical that Ukraine is supported with a supply of properly trained and equipped soldiers," the ministry of defense said in a statement on Thursday.
North Korea defends military alliance with Russia, rejects criticism
North Korea on Thursday defended its military ties with Russia, calling them "effective" in countering the United States and its allies.
On Monday, the US and nine other countries, as well as the European Union (EU) released a joint statement condemning North Korea's growing involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine.
Pyongyang fired back at the "reckless provocation" labeling it as "distorting and slandering the essence of the normal cooperative relations" between North Korea and Russia.
In its statement North Korea's foreign ministry accused Washington and its allies of prolonging the Ukraine war and destabilizing global security with "hegemonic and adventuristic policies."
North Korea called the response by "hostile forces" an indication that the cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow was effectively "deterring the US and the West's ill-intended extension of influence".
The alliance between the two nations has deepened since the 2022 invasion, reflected in a June defense pact that took effect recently.
Neither Russia nor North Korea has officially confirmed troop involvement.
At least 100 North Korean casualties in Ukraine war, says Seoul
At least 100 North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia have been killed, with nearly 1,000 injured in fighting in Ukraine in the Kursk region, according to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS).
South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun shared the figures after a closed-door briefing, attributing the high casualties to the troops' inexperience with drones and unfamiliar terrain.
"In December, they (North Korean troops) engaged in actual combat, during which at least 100 fatalities occurred," Lee said after the briefing. "The National Intelligence Service also reported that the number of injured is expected to reach nearly 1,000."
North Korea has reportedly sent over 10,000 soldiers and significant artillery supplies to aid Russia's war effort against Ukraine.
Despite the reported losses, intelligence suggests North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is training additional forces for deployment. Experts say Kim is keen to acquire advanced technology from Russia and gain battle experience for his troops.
On Thursday, North Korea called its military alliance with Russia "very effective" in deterring the United States and its allies, while condemning a recent statement from Washington and its partners criticizing the ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.
Neither Russia nor North Korea has officially confirmed troop involvement.
ss/lo (AP, AFP, Reuters)