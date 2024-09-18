Ukraine updates: Arsenal in Russia's Tver region explodes

Skip next section Russian attacks target energy facilities, kill one in Ukraine

Russian airstrikes targeted energy facilities in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy and killed one person in the central city of Kropyvnytskyi, regional officials said.

Ukraine's air force said it shot down 46 of 52 drones launched by Moscow overnight and that Russia used three guided air missiles that failed to reach their targets.

Authorities in the central Kirovohrad region said one person was killed, a 90-year-old woman was wounded and several residential buildings were damaged in Kropyvnytskyi.

Meanwhile, Sumy regional authorities said air defenses had shot down 16 drones over the region, where energy infrastructure has repeatedly come under fire, forcing authorities to use backup power systems.