Ukraine updates: Anger over Kyiv children's hospital strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukraine Monday that killed at least 31 people.

The daytime bombardment during rush hour, and a missile strike hitting a children's medical center in Kyiv, have compounded anger among world leaders.

The strikes come on the eve of a three-day NATO summit in Washington.

Ukraine also said it shot down 11 of 13 Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles — that flew at low altitudes and are harder to detect — launched Monday.

