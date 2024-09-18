Ukraine updates: Ammo depot in Russia's Tver region explodes

Skip next section NATO must respond to Russian incursions into its airspace, Romania says

NATO needs to adopt a "coordinated" response to incidents in which Russian missiles or drones fired at Ukraine enter the alliance's airspace, Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said.

"B9 states are profoundly concerned about the repeated incursions of Russia's drones and missiles in NATO air space, in Poland, Romania, Latvia, as well as escalating tensions along NATO's eastern flank," Tilvar told reporters, referring to the regional grouping of NATO members.

"That is why a robust, coordinated response on an allied level is needed as well as enforcing the rotational air defence and integrated anti-missile model as soon as possible," he added.

The nations on NATO's eastern flank, whose defense ministers met in Bucharest on Wednesday, have repeatedly said Russia's activities in the Black Sea region and beyond are a source of deep concern.

Earlier this month, NATO members Romania and Latvia saw Russian drones crash after violating their airspace, prompting official calls for joint action to counter Russian air incursions.