Ukraine updates: Ammo depot in Russia's Tver region explodes

Ukraine updates: Ammo depot in Russia's Tver region explodesPublished September 18, 2024last updated September 18, 2024
What you need to know
A major Ukrainian drone attack on Russia caused a huge explosion and forced the partial evacuation of residents living near a large Russian ammo depot in the western Tver region.
Meanwhile, Russian attacks targeted energy facilities in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy and killed one person in the central city of Kropyvnytskyi, regional officials said.
Here's the news from Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, September 18.
NATO must respond to Russian incursions into its airspace, Romania says
NATO needs to adopt a "coordinated" response to incidents in which Russian missiles or drones fired at Ukraine enter the alliance's airspace, Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said.
"B9 states are profoundly concerned about the repeated incursions of Russia's drones and missiles in NATO air space, in Poland, Romania, Latvia, as well as escalating tensions along NATO's eastern flank," Tilvar told reporters, referring to the regional grouping of NATO members.
"That is why a robust, coordinated response on an allied level is needed as well as enforcing the rotational air defence and integrated anti-missile model as soon as possible," he added.
The nations on NATO's eastern flank, whose defense ministers met in Bucharest on Wednesday, have repeatedly said Russia's activities in the Black Sea region and beyond are a source of deep concern.
Earlier this month, NATO members Romania and Latvia saw Russian drones crash after violating their airspace, prompting official calls for joint action to counter Russian air incursions.
Ukraine amends 2024 budget to increase defense spending
Ukraine's parliament has amended the 2024 budget to increase defense spending by an additional 500 billion hryvnias (€10.8 billion, $12 billion) as the war with Russia rages on.
The Finance Ministry said total budget spending rose nearly 11% to 2.1 trillion hryvnias in the first eight months of the year.
The spending included about 965.8 billion hryvnias for soldiers' salaries, ammunition, equipment and other military needs, it said in a statement.
To raise additional funds for the army for the rest of the year, the government plans to raise taxes and borrow more from the domestic debt market, the Finance Ministry said.
Ukraine spends most of its state revenues on national defense and relies on financial aid from its Western partners to finance pensions, public sector wages and other social spending.
Kremlin slams Stoltenberg's comments on missile strikes on Russia
The Kremlin has described as "dangerous" comments by Jens Stoltenberg, the outgoing head of NATO, that a decision by the West to allow Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons to strike Russia would not be a red line that would trigger an escalation by Moscow.
"This ostentatious desire not to take seriously the Russian president's statements is a move that is completely short-sighted and unprofessional," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Stoltenberg's position is "extremely provocative and dangerous," Peskov added.
In an interview published Tuesday, Stoltenberg dismissed a warning by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week that allowing Ukraine to use Western-supplied long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory would mean the West was fighting Russia directly.
EU sanctions focus expands to Russia financing, envoy says
European Union sanctions could target financial institutions that underpin the flow of battlefield equipment to Russia, as well as the supply of products made in Southeast Asia by Western subsidiaries, according to the EU's sanctions envoy, David O'Sullivan.
"It is a question of identifying the financial institutions which are potentially funding the trans-shipment of battlefield products (to Russia)," he said.
"Where these are identified, these institutions will be contacted saying... if they do not desist they are at risk of being listed. The US has done this to great effect with three instances earlier in the year," O'Sullivan added.
The envoy said sanctions were no "magic bullet" but the aim was to make it harder, slower and more expensive for Russia to fuel its war machine.
The 27-member bloc has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine since 2022.
Russian attacks target energy facilities, kill one in Ukraine
Russian airstrikes targeted energy facilities in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy and killed one person in the central city of Kropyvnytskyi, regional officials said.
Ukraine's air force said it shot down 46 of 52 drones launched by Moscow overnight and that Russia used three guided air missiles that failed to reach their targets.
Authorities in the central Kirovohrad region said one person was killed, a 90-year-old woman was wounded and several residential buildings were damaged in Kropyvnytskyi.
Meanwhile, Sumy regional authorities said air defenses had shot down 16 drones over the region, where energy infrastructure has repeatedly come under fire, forcing authorities to use backup power systems.
Huge explosion at arsenal in Russia's Tver region
A major Ukrainian drone attack triggered a huge explosion and forced the partial evacuation of residents near the site of a large Russian arsenal near the town of Toropets in Russia's western Tver region.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it had shot down 54 Ukrainian drones launched overnight, half of them over the Kursk border region, where Ukrainian forces have been waging a counteroffensive since August, but didn't mention Toropets.
Toropets has a population of just over 11,000 and is about 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Moscow.
Firefighters were trying to contain the blaze, Igor Rudenya, the governor of the Tver region, said in a post on the region's Telegram messaging channel. He did not say what was burning.
NASA satellites picked up several heat sources emanating from the site in the early hours of Wednesday, and seismic monitoring stations picked up what sensors thought was a small earthquake in the area.
Power cuts were announced in parts of the Tver region on Wednesday, and schools and kindergartens were canceled, the local administration said, following reports of a drone attack on the region.
According to Ukrainian security sources, Ukrainian drones struck a missile and artillery storage facility in Toropets, causing a powerful explosion and massive fire.
dh/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)