Ukraine updates: Air defense repel another Russian attack
August 29, 2024
Ukraine repulsed another Russian air attack overnight into Thursday. The country's air force said it shot down 60 of 74 Russian attack drones and two of three missiles.
Meanwhile, European Union foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels with their Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.
Kuleba is expected to report on the latest wave of Russian airstrikes against his country.
EU foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine in Brussels
EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the war in Ukraine, as well as the war in Gaza and the disputed presidential election in Venezuela.
The meeting is informal, meaning the ministers are not expected to make any official decisions. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will chair the talks.
The meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Budapest, but ministers moved it to Brussels to protest Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in early July.
A discussion on the Russia-Ukraine war with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is the first item on the agenda. Kuleba is expected to report on the latest wave of Russian airstrikes against his country.
Earlier, EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell had called on member states to provide more military aid to Kyiv and expressed concern about reports of possible aid cuts in Germany.
Ukraine confirms it attacked oil facilities in Russia
An artillery depot and two oil storage facilities in Russia were attacked on Wednesday, causing a fire at the Atlas oil depot in the southern Rostov region, the Ukrainian military confirmed.
The military said it also hit the Zenit oil facility in Russia's Kirov region, about 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) northeast of the border with Ukraine. A field artillery depot in Russia's Voronezh region was also hit, it added in the same statement.
Kyiv says its attacks aim to destroy energy, transport and military infrastructure key to Moscow's war effort.
Ukraine says it shot down 2 Russian missiles, 60 drones
Ukrainian forces destroyed 60 of 74 Russian attack drones and two of three missiles launched overnight, the Ukrainian air force said.
"Aviation, anti-aircraft missile, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack," it said in the social media post.
About 15 drones were shot down over the Ukrainian capital, said Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration.
Drone debris damaged the windows and doors of an apartment building and caused a fire in a non-residential building, which was extinguished, Popko added.
Kyiv Regional Governor Ruslan Kravchenko said the drones caused no damage to critical infrastructure in the Kyiv region, and city and regional authorities reported no casualties.
Russia attacked energy facilities across Ukraine on Monday in airstrikes that Ukrainian officials said involved more than 200 missiles and drones. The renewed assault on the power grid has forced Kyiv to rely on emergency and planned power cuts this week to try to stabilize the system.
