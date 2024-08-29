Ukraine updates: Air defense repel another Russian attack

Ukraine repulsed another Russian air attack overnight into Thursday. The country's air force said it shot down 60 of 74 Russian attack drones and two of three missiles.

Meanwhile, European Union foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels with their Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba is expected to report on the latest wave of Russian airstrikes against his country.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Thursday, August 29: