Ukraine updates: 4 dead in widespread Russian air attack

Ukraine death toll up to 4 after Russian air strikes

08/26/2024 August 26, 2024 Ukraine death toll up to 4 after Russian air strikes

Ukrainian officials have revised the death toll from a series of Russian missile and drone attacks on Monday morning to four, adding a fatality from the central region of Zhytomyr.

"Russian terrorists have once again targeted energy infrastructure," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said. "Unfortunately, there is damage in a number of regions."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia deployed "over 100 missiles" and "about 100 drones" in its nationwide attack. "A lot of damage in the energy sector," he wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian air defense forces in Kyiv said they shot down around 15 missiles and 15 drones targeting the capital.

"It was very scary, to be honest. You don't know what to expect," 34-year-old lawyer Yulia Voloshyna told the AFP news agency while taking shelter in the Kyiv metro. "We are always worried. We have been under stress for almost three years now."

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had "carried out a mass strike using long-range high-precision weaponry ... on critically important energy infrastructure facilities" and claimed that "all the set targets were hit."