Ukraine updates: 4 dead as Russia pummels power grid

08/26/2024 August 26, 2024 Russia hits hydroelectric power station near Kyiv

A hydroelectric power station at Kiev's main reservoir has been damaged by a Russian airstrike, Ukrainian media reports say.

News agency UNIAN reported the strike after a footage of the damage appeared on Russian Telegram channels.

A fire in the turbine room of the hydroelectric power station and the road on the dam was damaged, the report said.

After a barrage of overnight airstrikes, the military administration of the Kyiv region had only officially confirmed damage to two unspecified energy infrastructure facilities.

"It is pointless to hide this," wrote the news agency. As reports emerged, Ukrainian authorities tried to allay fears of a possible destruction of the dam.

"There is no threat to the dam of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Station. It is impossible to destroy it with missiles," Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Combating Disinformation, wrote on Telegram.

He said that the situation was not like that of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine in 2023. Kovalenko stressed this had been blown up from the inside, with dozens of people drowning in the flood wave and the water caused severe damage in the downstream area.

The reservoir on the Dnipro River north of the Ukrainian capital is also known as the Kyiv Sea. It has a surface area of about 920 square kilometers (350 square miles) and holds 3.7 billion cubic meters (977.3 billion gallons) of water.

In previous attacks in the spring, the power plant facilities of both the Dnipro and Zaporizhzhya dam stages were damaged.

