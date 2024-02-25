Ukraine updates: 31,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 31,000 soldiers had died in battle in the two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy made the remarks at a conference in Kyiv, a day after world leaders expressed solidarity with Kyiv in its fight against Russian forces as the conflict entered its third year.

Ukraine had not disclosed any official figure for casualties in the war until now.

Meanwhile, as Ukraine deals with an ammunition shortage, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that half of Western military aid to Kyiv was delivered late. He warned that the delays were giving Russia an advantage.

