Ukraine updates: 3 Red Cross staff killed by shellfire

09/12/2024 September 12, 2024 WHO warns of potential health crisis in Ukraine

As Ukraine faces its third winter of war since Russia's full-scale invasion, the World Health Organization has issued a stark warning of a potential health crisis.

"Ukraine is approaching its third winter amid a full-scale war, likely its most challenging yet. The renewed focus on health is more critical than ever," Hans Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, told reporters in Kyiv.

Since the start of war, the UN agency has recorded nearly 2,000 attacks on Ukraine's health care infrastructure, which it said is having a severe impact on the largely public health system.

"In just the past 6 months, targeted attacks have damaged Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Frequent power outages are already taking a toll with danger signs for the winter," Kluge said. "This could jeopardize the storage and distribution of vaccines, leading to a rise in vaccine-preventable diseases."

Other concerns WHO include potential contamination of the water system due to frequent power outages and growing signs of antimicrobial resistance due to misuse of antibiotics.

"We have stories of wounds that simply will not heal due to resistance to antibiotics," Kluge said. "This could have consequences far beyond Ukraine if drugs become ineffective."

Kluge also mentioned the risk of increased mental health problems. "An estimated 10 million people are at risk of mental health problems, ranging from mild to severe," he said.

WHO plans to install 15 heating units at hospitals at risk of further attack as well as a network of treatment clinics in areas where health care access is difficult, as part of initiatives by local Ukrainian authorities and Western governments. The agency is also racing to provide generators and other backup power options, and also help implement state-planned health system reforms.