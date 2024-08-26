Ukraine updates: 3 dead in widespread Russian air attack

Ukraine updates: 3 dead in widespread Russian air attackPublished August 26, 2024last updated August 26, 2024
What you need to know
- Ukraine reports three dead in widespread Russian morning attack
- Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said 15 regions were affected in all
- Power and water supply disruptions were reported in Kyiv
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, August 26:
Reuters crew member killed in Kramatorsk named
A foreign national killed in eastern Ukraine on Sunday has been named as Ryan Evans, a former British soldier who had been working for the Reuters news agency in a safety advisory role since 2022.
Evans, 38, was one of a six-person Reuters team staying at the Hotel Sapphire in the city of Kramatorsk when it was struck by what Ukrainian officials say was a Russian Iskander ballistic missile on Sunday morning.
"We send our deepest condolences and thoughts to Ryan’s family and loved ones," said a Reuters spokesperson. "Ryan has helped so many of our journalists cover events around the world; we will miss him terribly."
Kramatorsk is located in north-west of the partially-occupied eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, not far from the frontline towns of Chasiv Yar and Pokrovsk.
The city is a hub not only for the Ukrainian Army, but also for journalists, aid organizations and other officials.
Ukraine calls for permission for long-range strikes on Russia
A top Ukrainian official has demanded that Kyiv's allies allow Ukraine to use long-range western weapons to strike targets further inside Russia.
"Permission to strike deep into the territory of the Russian Federation is necessary," wrote Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Telegram on Monday.
"Such a decision will accelerate the end of the Russian terror."
Yermak's comments came after a Russian drone and missile strike targeted 15 Ukrainian regions on Monday morning, killing at least three people.
Ukraine is in possession of a large inventory of long-range western weaponry, but allies have so far asked that Kyiv does not use them to strike too far inside Russia's borders. Only comparatively recently did NATO countries start approving of striking targets a short distance inside Russia.
Three killed in widespread Russian missile and drone attack
At least three people have been killed in a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack which targeted regions across Ukraine on Monday morning.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported groups of Russian drones heading towards eastern, northern, southern and central areas of the country, followed by cruise and ballistic missiles.
Civilian fatalities were reported in central Dnipropetrovsk, the partially occupied southern Zaporizhzhia region and the northwestern city of Lutsk. An attack on an industrial facility in the eastern region of Poltava wounded five people, the local governor said.
Energy infrastructure was targeted in the western city of Lviv, while air raid sirens and explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, which also reported localized power cuts.
Ukraine's largest private energy producer DTEK said it was implementing emergency power outages following the attacks.