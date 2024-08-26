Ukraine updates: 3 dead in widespread Russian air attack

08/26/2024 August 26, 2024 Reuters crew member killed in Kramatorsk named

A foreign national killed in eastern Ukraine on Sunday has been named as Ryan Evans, a former British soldier who had been working for the Reuters news agency in a safety advisory role since 2022.

Evans, 38, was one of a six-person Reuters team staying at the Hotel Sapphire in the city of Kramatorsk when it was struck by what Ukrainian officials say was a Russian Iskander ballistic missile on Sunday morning.

"We send our deepest condolences and thoughts to Ryan’s family and loved ones," said a Reuters spokesperson. "Ryan has helped so many of our journalists cover events around the world; we will miss him terribly."

Kramatorsk is located in north-west of the partially-occupied eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, not far from the frontline towns of Chasiv Yar and Pokrovsk.

The city is a hub not only for the Ukrainian Army, but also for journalists, aid organizations and other officials.