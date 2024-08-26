  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warWorld Water Week
Live
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: 3 dead in widespread Russian air attack

August 26, 2024

Russian drones and missiles attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine on Monday morning, resulting in at least three fatalities. Prime Minsiter Denys Shmyhal said 15 regions were affected in all. DW has more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4juLu
Ukrainian emergency services carry out a search and rescue operation among the rubble of a destroyed hotel after a strike in the town of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region on August 25, 2024.
After a strike on a hotel in Kramatorsk over the weekend, Russian air attacks continued on MondayImage: Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

  • Ukraine reports three dead in widespread Russian morning attack
  • Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said 15 regions were affected in all
  • Power and water supply disruptions were reported in Kyiv

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, August 26:

Skip next section Three killed in widespread Russian missile and drone attack
August 26, 2024

Three killed in widespread Russian missile and drone attack

At least three people have been killed in a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack which targeted regions across Ukraine on Monday morning.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported groups of Russian drones heading towards eastern, northern, southern and central areas of the country, followed by cruise and ballistic missiles.

Civilian fatalities were reported in central Dnipropetrovsk, the partially occupied southern Zaporizhzhia region and the northwestern city of Lutsk. An attack on an industrial facility in the eastern region of Poltava wounded five people, the local governor said.

Energy infrastructure was targeted in the western city of Lviv, while air raid sirens and explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, which also reported localized power cuts.

Ukraine's largest private energy producer DTEK said it was implementing emergency power outages following the attacks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4juPl