Ukraine updates: 3 dead in widespread Russian air attack

08/26/2024 August 26, 2024 Three killed in widespread Russian missile and drone attack

At least three people have been killed in a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack which targeted regions across Ukraine on Monday morning.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported groups of Russian drones heading towards eastern, northern, southern and central areas of the country, followed by cruise and ballistic missiles.

Civilian fatalities were reported in central Dnipropetrovsk, the partially occupied southern Zaporizhzhia region and the northwestern city of Lutsk. An attack on an industrial facility in the eastern region of Poltava wounded five people, the local governor said.

Energy infrastructure was targeted in the western city of Lviv, while air raid sirens and explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, which also reported localized power cuts.

Ukraine's largest private energy producer DTEK said it was implementing emergency power outages following the attacks.