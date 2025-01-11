Ukraine updates: 2 North Korean soldiers captured — Kyiv

Ukraine is questioning and providing medical treatment to two North Koreans it captured as part of its offensive into Russia's border region of Kursk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Russia said it took the village of Shevchenko, which lies in the Donetsk region in Ukraine's eastern Donbass.

Both Russia and Ukraine reported dozens of drone attacks overnight.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine on January 11, 2024: