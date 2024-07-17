Ukraine updates: 190 prisoners of war released in exchange

Russia and Ukraine have released a total of 190 captured soldiers in the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides, officials in Moscow and Kyiv have announced.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian Defense Ministry each said 95 of their soldiers had been freed after the United Arab Emirates acted as an intermediary.

Meanwhile, a dual German-Russian citizen was sentenced by a German court to six years and nine months in prison for selling electronics for military use to Russian companies in violation of sanctions.

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, July 17: