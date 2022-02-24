 Ukraine under attack: Is Europe powerless against Putin? | To the Point | DW | 24.02.2022

To the Point

Ukraine under attack: Is Europe powerless against Putin?

Europe is facing an expansionist Russia. But will sanctions alone be enough to stop Vladimir Putin? Our guests: Ulrike von Hirschhausen (historian), Vendeline von Bredow (Economist), Matthew Karnitschnig (Politico)

To The Point 24.02.2022

 

The historian Ulrike von Hirschhausen, who says: “Russian tanks invading Ukraine teach us one clear lesson: We need a broad collection of tools if we are to realize our international responsibility.”

 

Vendeline von Bredow
from the Economist magazine, who believes: “Vladimir Putin has damaged his country. The EU is still Russia's biggest export market and Western sanctions will hurt.”

 

Matthew Karnitschnig, Chief Europe Correspondent for Politico. And Matthew argues that “Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine illustrates the failure of European, and especially German, foreign policy, which for years has focused on trying to placate Putin.”

Ukraine under attack: Is Europe powerless against Putin? 24.02.2022

