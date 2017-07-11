Ukraine: UN human rights chief 'shocked' by killings near Kyiv — live updates

Ukraine to have first war crimes trial over Russian invasion

Germany's Bundeswehr brings wounded Ukrainians from Poland

A specially equipped plane from Germany's armed forces has flown to Poland to collect Ukrainians injured in the war and bring them to Germany for treatment, sources have told the DPA news agency.

The A310 MedEvac plane, which is equipped with intensive care facilities, took off from Cologne on Thursday morning and would head to Frankfurt after picking up the wounded people, the sources said.

The aircraft has often been used in recent weeks to transport seriously injured children and adults to receive medical care in Germany.

The MedEvac plane is a flying intensive care unit

Number of unlawful killings around Kyiv 'shocking': UN human rights chief

A thousand bodies have been recovered near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in recent days, with many of the killings possibly amounting to war crimes amid the Russian invasion, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

"The scale of unlawful killings, including indicia of summary executions in areas to the north of Kyiv, is shocking," Bachelet told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council via video link.

The council will decide on Thursday whether to launch an official probe into events that occurred in Kyiv and other regions in February and March while Russian troops were occupying the areas.

Russia has denied targeting civilians during what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine aimed only at "de-militarizing" and "de-Nazifying" the country.

German top dilpomat Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday visited Bucha, where many alleged atrocities occurred.

Large reduction in gas transiting Ukraine: Gazprom

Russian energy giant Gazprom says gas to Europe transiting through Ukraine went down by a third on Thursday.

Gazprom told the Interfax news agency that supplies transiting Ukraine were at 50.6 million cubic meters in total, compared to 72 million cubic meters the day before.

This comes after Kyiv said it would suspend flows of Russian gas through the eastern Sokhranivka hub on Wednesday on grounds the plant was no longer under Ukrainian control.

Russia will defend 'sovereignty' of Luhansk republic: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram of congratulations to the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine for the anniversary of the day its then leader declared its independence from Ukraine in 2014.

"I am sure that through our joint efforts we will defend the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity'' of the Luhansk republic, the telegram said. It also wished "all Luhansk residents fortitude, courage and persistence in the struggle for a peaceful and secure future."

The statement indicates that Putin intends to persist in his efforts to wrest separatist-held territory from Ukraine.

Russia backed the separatists for years in their rebellion against the Kyiv government and recognized them as independent on the eve of invading Ukraine of February 24.

The current head of the Luhansk self-proclaimed republic, Leonid Pasechnik, said on Thursday that the territory would never return to Ukrainian control and that most of its residents want it to become part of Russia.

Finland's must apply to join NATO 'without delay,' say president and PM

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin have said their country must apply to join the NATO military alliance as quickly as possible, a policy turnaround that has been prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay," Niinisto and Marin said in a joint statement.

"We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days," the statement added.

Finland shares a 1,300 km (810 mile) border with Russia.

It has already increased its cooperation with NATO as an "Enhanced Opportunities Partner" since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea.

Up to now, however, Helsinki has not applied to join so as not to provoke its neighbor. Moscow has often cited NATO's eastern expansion as one reason for its attack on Ukraine.

Sweden is also considering joining NATO amid growing public support for such a move.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Twitter on Thursday that her country would "take Finland's assessments into account" in its own decision whether to apply to join the alliance.

Russian forces gain territory in Donbas, Ukraine says

Russian troops have stepped up attacks in the east of Ukraine, capturing some areas of the Donbas region, Ukraine's military leaders said in their latest update.

"The enemy is continuing its military efforts in the eastern operation zone with the aim of gaining full control over the areas of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson and to maintain a land corridor to currently occupied Crimea," it said.

The Ukrainian military said the Russian troops were advancing in Donetsk "with partial success."

According to the update, Russia is reinforcing its presence near Sloviansk, one of the major targets of Moscow's military assault in the Donbas region. It said some 300 more military vehicles had been deployed to the area in preparation for new attacks.

The update also said there was little change in the situation in the southern port city of Mariupol, with Ukrainian defenders holed up in the Azovstal steel works still coming under bombardment from Russian planes.

Ukraine retaking villages north of Kharkiv: UK military intelligence

Ukraine has succeeded in recapturing a number of towns and villages toward the Russian border north of its second city of Kharkiv after Moscow has reportedly withdrawn several units following heavy losses, the British Ministry of Defence has said.

The current focus of Russian troops on the eastern Donbas regions means that remaining units deployed in the Kharkiv region are "vulnerable to the mobile, and highly motivated, Ukrainian counterattacking force," according to the intelligence update posted on Twitter.

"The withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kharkiv Oblast is a tacit recognition of Russia’s inability to capture key Ukrainian cities where they expected limited resistance from the population," it says.

It said the Russian troops would "likely deploy to the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, forming a blocking force to protect the western flank of Russia’s main force concentration and main supply routes for operations in the vicinity of Izium."

Kharkiv, situated just 40 km (25 miles) south of the border to Russia, was an early focus of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and suffered relentless shelling for a month. Artillery attacks have, however, now reportedly become rarer as Russian troops seem to be pulling out.

Von der Leyen: Russia is 'most direct threat to world order'

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Moscow's invasion of Ukraine — as well as its ties with Beijing — pose a growing global threat.

Russia "is today the most direct threat to the world order with the barbaric war against Ukraine, and its worrying pact with China," von der Leyen said during a summit in Tokyo.

Those concerns were shared by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose government has been one of few in Asia to join in strict international sanctions against Moscow.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not just a matter for Europe, but it shakes the core of the international order including Asia. This must not be tolerated," Kishida said.

The remarks came following an EU-Japan summit, where they announced a new digital partnership — the first of its kind between the bloc and another country. The agreement includes measures to strengthen cooperation on cyber security and artificial intelligence as well as boosting the development of digital technology.

"Our cooperation in Ukraine is critical in Europe, but it's also important in the Indo-Pacific and we also want to deepen our consultation on a more assertive China," said European Council President Charles Michel.

Germany may cope 'to some extent' without Russian gas — German economy minister

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck believes Germany may just be able to make it through the next winter without Russian gas provided a number of measures were introduced.

"If we have full storage facilities at the turn of the year, if two of the four floating LNG tankers we have leased are connected to the grid and if we make significant energy savings, we can to some extent get through the winter if Russian gas supplies collapse," Habeck told German business weekly publication, WirtschaftsWoche.

Habeck stressed the need to cut back on consumption as far as possible.

"Less consumption is the be-all and end-all," the minister said.

Germany depends heavily on Russian gas and there are concerns that a halt in supply could lead to a recession.

Finland due to announce position on NATO membership

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is on Thursday expected to take an official stance on the possibility of NATO membership.

"My message is clear: Finland will ensure its security. That is not to anyone's detriment," Niinisto said last week following a meeting with the parliamentary defense committee.

Finland shares a border spanning 1,300 kilometers (810 miles) with Russia, and has steered clear of joining in order to maintain relations with Moscow. However, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shifted sentiments dramatically, with the latest poll conducted by public broadcaster YLE suggesting 76% of Finns are in favor of joining NATO.

Sweden is also expected to make its position on joining the alliance known over the weekend.

Kyiv mayor fears capital still Moscow's 'main target'

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says residents coming back to the capital should be cautious, saying attacks by Russia could happen "any second."

In an interview with US broadcaster CNN, Klitschko said he had "no doubt" the capital, Kyiv, is still Russia's "main target."

He said the war had "changed the life for everyone" and that he hoped to see an end to the fighting "as soon as possible."

"Safety is the main priority right now," he added. "We hope our warriors defend us, but the risk is still there and without our partners, without United States and European countries we can't survive."

Biden sees greater role for US farmers amid war in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has pledged to help support farmers in a bid to address the challenges brought on by the war in Ukraine.

In a visit to a family farm in Illinois on Wednesday, Biden thanked farmers "who are the breadbasket of democracy."

"We can make sure that agricultural exports will make up for the gap in Ukrainian supplies," Biden said.

The Biden administration announced that there would be a doubling of funding for domestic fertilizer production.

Farm management tools would be enhanced for planting and soil requirements.

The US was also trying to find ways to help Ukraine ship 20 million metric tons of wheat and corn.

The war in Ukraine has caused major disruptions to the global food trade, leading to rising prices and concerns about food security in some parts of the world. Russia and Ukraine produce about a third of the world’s wheat and 20% of its corn. Russia is also a major supplier of fertilizers farmers rely on to keep crop yields high.

Russian soldier to be first before a war crimes trial

Ukraine's prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, said that her office has charged a 21-year-old Russian sergeant in connection with the killing of an elderly civilian who was gunned down while riding a bicycle.

The soldier is alleged to have been serving with a tank unit and was accused of firing at the man in the village of Chupakhivka in the northeast of the country.

According to Venediktova's office, more than 10,700 alleged war crimes are being investigated with over 600 suspects currently identified.

Venediktova said the soldier could get up to 15 years in prison. It is not yet known when the trial will begin.

HRW says Russia and Ukraine have used cluster munitions

Human Rights Watch says that Russia has made repeated use of at least six different types of cluster muntions. The rights watchdog also said Ukraine appeared to have used the banned munitions at least once.

HRW released a 20-page report detailing Russia's use of the munitions in populated neighborhoods and documented several cluster munition attacks by Russian forces in the Ukrainian cities of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Vuhledar.

Cluster munitions typically disperse in the air, spreading multiple bomblets indiscriminately over a wider area.

According to a New York Times report, Ukrainian forces allegedly used cluster munitions in an attack on Husarivka in Kharkiv oblast on March 6 or 7, which is when the village was under Russian control.

Russia and Ukraine have not joined the Convention of Cluster Munitions, which is a 2008 treaty banning cluster munitions.

