Ukraine: Trump in 'disinformation space' says Zelenskyy

02/19/2025 February 19, 2025 Expert: Trump engaging in 'strategic gaslighting' over Ukraine

DW spoke with Dr. Peter Trubowitz, professor of International Relations at the London School of Economics, about Donald Trump's attitude towards Russia and Ukraine.

"This is nothing short of strategic gaslighting," Trubowitz said of Trump's assertion that Ukraine is to blame for the war. It "should be seen for what it is, an effort to structure the negotiations over the war in a way that is less about guaranteeing Ukrainian security than, I think, realigning US-Russian relations."

He described Trump's concessions to Russia thus: "It's bold, it's dramatic. It's a surprise."

Trubowitz said it was all a piece of political theater in order to pressure Europe and "take advantage of Europe's dependence on the United States."

"The US has effectively sidelined Europe," by appealing directly to Russia, knowing that Europe has never been unanimous in its approach to the invasion and using that to his advantage.

"If I were [Ukrainian Preisdent Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, I would not feel confident in Europe's ability to lead right now."

