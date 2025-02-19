Ukraine: Trump in 'disinformation space,' says Zelenskyy

02/19/2025 February 19, 2025 Zelenskyy: Trump 'lives in Russian disinformation space'

Responding to inaccurate comments from the US President that his approval rating was only 4%, President Zelenskyy said that "unfortunately, President Trump, who we have great respect for as leader of the American people ... lives in this disinformation space."

His claim comes directly from Russian propaganda, Zelenskyy added. The Ukrainian leader's approval rating has never dipped below 50% and has at times been as high as 70%.

A phone poll of 1,000 Ukrainians carried out by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, published on Wednesday, found that 57% of people approved of how Zelenskyy was executing his position.

The Ukrainian president added that he wouldn't "sell" Ukraine to the US, referring to a proposed deal from Trump that would see Kyiv paid back aid from Washington with rare earth minerals

"I am defending Ukraine, I cannot sell our country. That's all," he said, adding that the Trump administration was not being "serious" abotu the deal.