 Ukraine: Top UN court to rule on Russian invasion lawsuit | News | DW | 16.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ukraine: Top UN court to rule on Russian invasion lawsuit

The International Court of Justice is expected to order Russia to halt its invasion of Ukraine. Although the ICJ's verdicts are binding, whether Moscow will abide is in question.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague

The decision by the ICJ, also known as the 'World Court,' will be read out in The Hague's Peace Palace

The United Nations' highest court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), is set to rule Wednesday on an urgent request by Ukraine for Russia to halt its invasion.

The ruling by the court would be the first such verdict handed by an international court since the war in Ukraine began on February 24. 

Watch video 03:07

Ukraine takes Russia to court

What is the case?

Kyiv accuses Moscow of illegally trying to justify the war by falsely claiming genocide in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukraine's representative Anton Korynevych sought to get the ICJ to order Russia to "immediately suspend the military operations." 

"Russia must be stopped, and the court has a role to play," Ukraine's representative Anton Korynevych told the court, which is based in The Hague.

Russia boycotted the ICJ's hearings earlier this month.

In a written filing, Moscow argued that the court "did not have jurisdiction" because Ukraine's request fell outside of the scope of the UN's 1948 Genocide Convention upon which it based its case.

Russia went on to say "it was acting in self-defense" to justify its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine said the Genocide Convention, which both countries have signed, does not allow an invasion to prevent a genocide. There is no evidence of Ukraine committing or planning attacks that could be deemed crimes against humanity.

Watch video 02:22

How Ukraine-Russia ties have changed through the years

Does the case fall under the ICJ's jurisdiction?

Marieke de Hoon, an assistant international criminal law professor at the University of Amsterdam, told the AFP news agency that the ICJ only needed to determine whether there was a dispute over the interpretation of the Genocide Convention.

"It won't be difficult for the ICJ to rule that this low threshold is reached," she said. "Whether Russia will oblige is an entirely different question." 

The ICJ was set up after the World War II to rule on disputes between UN member states, based mainly on treaties and conventions.

The ICJ's rulings are binding, but it has no executive means to enforce them in countries.

The case is separate from a war crimes investigation in Ukraine launched by the International Criminal Court (ICC), a separate tribunal also based in The Hague.

  • Viktor Anatolyevich, 27, enters an underground shelter in Odesa with his 3-year-old daughter on March 9.

    Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

    Seeking shelter

    Viktor Anatolyevich, 27, enters an underground shelter in Odesa with his 3-year-old daughter on March 9.

  • Wolodymyr Selenskyj vor dem bekannten Haus mit Chimären, das ihm in normalen Zeiten als Residenz dient.

    Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

    Present president

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been very visible as Ukraine's president, regularly appearing in short videos shot on mobile phone to boost the morale of his citizens. In this video from February 26, two days after Russia first invaded, he appeared in front of the well-known House with Chimeras in Kyiv, which usually serves as his residence.

  • Herstellung von Molotow-Cocktails

    Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

    Making Molotov cocktails

    Many citizens have come together to construct Molotov cocktails in an effort to defend themselves and their communities. This group got together in western Kyiv on March 4.

  • A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails

    Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

    Civilian training

    Citizens aren't just making provisional weapons — they're also learning how to use them, like this man in Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, on March 1.

  • People wait to board an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station

    Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

    Fleeing the city

    Platforms were crowded at Kyiv's central train station on March 4, with people trying to leave the city and get on one of the evacuation trains.

  • Menschen im Bahnhof von Przemysl

    Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

    Arrival and stopover

    These people managed to make it to Poland on March 8, and were waiting at the Przemysl railway station to make their next move.

  • Thousands of Ukrainians at Berlin's main train station

    Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

    Search for safety

    Thousands of Ukrainians arrived at Berlin's main train station on March 2 — primarily women and children in search of shelter and safety.

  • A destroyed apartment block in the eastern city of Kharkiv, an abandoned playground in the foreground.

    Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

    Suffering of civilians

    This photo taken on March 8 shows a destroyed apartment block in the eastern city of Kharkiv, with an abandoned playground in the foreground.

  • Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in central St. Petersburg

    Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

    Protests in Russia

    Thousands of people, including this man in St. Petersburg on March 2, have been arrested in Russia for protesting against the war — though the government has said they can't call it a "war."

  • Law enforcement officers escort an elderly artist and activist, Yelena Osipova, during an anti-war protest

    Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

    Age offers no protection

    On March 2, the well-known peace activist Yelena Osipova was also arrested in St. Petersburg — at the age of 77.

  • Activists take part in a demonstration near the Russian embassy in protest against the country's invasion of Ukraine

    Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

    Worldwide protest

    Protests have also taken place all over the world, including near the Russian Embassy in Tokyo on March 10.

  • People demonstrating in support of International Women's Day gather in front of the Russian embassy

    Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

    Call for peace

    On March 8, International Women's Day, people in Berlin gathered with symbols of peace in front of the Russian embassy in the German capital.

  • People gather near a statue of former president Hafez al-Assad, while holding Syrian and Russian flags in solidarity with Russia

    Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

    Solidarity with Russia

    A different picture in Damascus, Syria: On March 9, a group came out with Russian and Syrian flags to express their support for Moscow.

  • Musicians of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor

    Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

    A sign of hope

    On March 9, musicians with the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra performed on Independence Square in the center of the Ukrainian capital.

  • A woman stands with bags in front of a destroyed building

    Ukraine: Snapshots of a war

    Damaged, but unbroken

    After an attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol on March 9, this woman was left standing with her bags in front of the damaged building. The attack sparked international condemnation.

    Author: Florian Görner


What are the latest developments in Ukraine?

Wednesday's ICJ session comes as Russian forces step up strikes on residential buildings in Kyiv.

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has topped 3 million, according to the refugee agency UNHCR.

The UN human rights office reported that 691 people have been killed and 1,143 injured so far, noting that the actual figures were likely "considerably higher."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the positions in the negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives were starting to sound "more realistic." On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there is "hope for compromise."

Watch video 02:10

Zelenskyy sees signs of hope despite bombardment

fb/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Audios and videos on the topic

Ukraine sees escalation of offensive  

Advertisement