Ukraine: Thousands flee Russian war, humanitarian crisis

Many Ukrainians woke up on Friday away from their home as they fled a Russian invasion.

The UN has reported that at least 100,000 people have been displaced by the war, and predicted the number could rise as high as 4 million. The first Ukrainian refugees have started to arrive in Romania, Hungary and Poland. Some of them spent the night at a train station in neighboring Poland, where reception centers were being hastily set up.

More people were trying to flee from Kyiv to western Ukraine "with whatever they are able to carry," DW correspondent Fanny Facsar said from Ukraine.

What is it like fleeing the war in Ukraine?

Dima Khilchenko, a consultant for DW Academy, shared his experience of moving his family out of Kyiv to the west of the country.

"It was quite complicated yesterday," Khilchenko said. "We woke up at 5:30 a.m. because we heard the explosion and it's very hard to confuse this sound with something else and we understood straight away that the war has started."

Khilchenko said moving his two children from Kyiv to his hometown in western Ukraine took about 10 hours, a journey he said usually takes three.

The highway heading west out of Kyiv, home to 3 million people, was choked with traffic on Thursday as residents fled

"It was massive traffic jams, and you could see buildings on the horizon burning, and smoke was going out of them. It was pretty scary."

Thursday was mainly about making sure the family is safe, Khilchenko said. "To my understanding, Kyiv will be the main goal [of the invasion], and we already hear the news," he said, so he moved his family to the west for now but will potentially have to send them abroad as the situation escalates.

Khilchenko himself is, however, unable to leave Ukraine, as mobilization was announced.

"My daughter, who is 6-years-old, asked me if I'm going to war, and I said if I have to, I will, and of course, she asked me not to do that. But you see, like when your country is invaded, who, if not us, will do it," he said, adding that he has no military training and has never shot a gun.

A humanitarian crisis?

As fighting intensifies, a lot of people are leaving from the east to the west of Ukraine, Ole Solvang of the Norwegian Refugee Council told DW.

Solvang stressed that the humanitarian situation had already been dire in Ukraine before the full-scale war.

"It is very important to keep in mind here that even before the latest hostilities, there were very significant humanitarian needs in the country," Solvang said.

About 3 million people were estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance, and the number will likely increase amid the Russian offensive, he added.

The UN announced it was allocating $20 million (€17.9 million) to increase humanitarian operations in Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN and its partners "are committed to staying and delivering, to support people in Ukraine in their time of need... regardless of who or where they are."

What is Europe doing to help?

On Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was "immediately" ready to host and welcome refugees fleeing Ukraine. Von der Leyen also vowed financial assistance to Ukraine.

The EU's interior ministers are due to meet this weekend for talks over Ukraine, including the expected arrival of a large number of refugees to EU countries, which have so far expressed solidarity with those fleeing.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Germany would offer support to Poland and other countries in eastern Europe that are receiving large numbers of Ukrainian refugees.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said his country was opening a humanitarian corridor for citizens from third-party countries, like Iran or India, who are fleeing Ukraine. Those citizens would be allowed in Hungary without visas and then taken to the nearest airport in the northeastern Debrecen city, Szijjarto said.

How is Ukraine responding to the Russian invasion? Military infrastructure apparently targeted Two days after Russia sent "peacekeeping" troops to eastern Ukraine's separatist-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, recognizing their independence, Russian troops on Thursday launched a wide-ranging attack in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin said that Russia seeks only to "demilitarize" the country; early strikes appeared to target military infrastructure, including this military airport in Chuguyev.

How is Ukraine responding to the Russian invasion? Ukraine defends itself Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the assault as a "full-scale invasion" and said Ukraine will "defend itself and will win." Although Ukrainian armed forces in the region are the second-largest after Russia, Russia's military strength dwarfs Ukraine's in all areas except active personnel. Here, Ukrainian tanks move into Mariupol, in Donetsk Oblast in southeastern Ukraine.

How is Ukraine responding to the Russian invasion? Air attack began before dawn Major explosions were heard as missiles apparently landed in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was not targeting cities and "there is no threat to civilian population." The EU Aviation Safety Agency described the airspace above Ukraine as "an active conflict zone." Kyiv subways were declared free and civilians took shelter at stations, including these young women.

How is Ukraine responding to the Russian invasion? First air, then land Following missile drops such as this one in Kyiv, troops attacked by land from Belarus and Russian-annexed Crimea. In an emotional appeal spoken in Russian, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine wants peace. He continued: "But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves."

How is Ukraine responding to the Russian invasion? Ukrainians flee some cities As Zelenskyy declared martial law, he also urged Ukrainians to stay home and not panic. Despite this, numerous Ukrainians are fleeing, and a massive traffic jam blocked the main road heading west out of the capital, pictured here. Residents are also fleeing eastern Ukraine for what is understood to be the relative safety of more westerly regions.

How is Ukraine responding to the Russian invasion? Lining up readiness Residents in Kyiv stood in long lines at stores, hoping to stock up on supplies of food and water. While some were preparing to flee, others were ready to hunker down. Lines also formed at cash machines, such as this one in Lviv in western Ukraine. Cars also queued at gas stations to fill up.

How is Ukraine responding to the Russian invasion? Mix of emotions Ukrainians reportedly expressed fear and uncertainty, along with defiance and disbelief. Despite signs, many Ukrainians did not believe Russia would invade. Central European countries are bracing for a flood of refugees from Ukraine and humanitarian groups warn of a looming crisis. Ukrainians, including this couple leaving Lviv in western Ukraine for Poland, face tough decisions — and tough times. Author: Sonya Angelica Diehn (with AP, Reuters)



