Ukraine: The risks of war in a nuclear state

When the Chernobyl nuclear site in Ukraine was captured by Russian forces last week, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned of the possibility of "another ecological disaster."

Normal radiation levels in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone — which includes four closed reactors, one of which melted down in 1986 and spread radioactive waste across Europe — were exceeded according to Ukraine's state nuclear regulator, allegedly due to military activity in the area.

But beyond the Chernobyl plant, there are concerns that some of Ukraine's 15 active nuclear reactors could be caught in the crossfire.

"It is a unique situation in the history of nuclear power — in fact in history — that we have a situation where a nation is operating 15 nuclear reactors and is in the middle of a full-scale war," Shaun Burnie, nuclear specialist with Greenpeace East Asia told DW. The plants provide around half of Ukraine's electricity, though right now only nine of the 15 reactors are operating, according to Burnie.

"The idea of building in protection in the event of a full-scale war was never part of a nation's planning, at least in terms of commercial nuclear power," he said.

While some Cold War-era reactors in the US and Soviet Union were built underground to ward off military threats, the "enormous facilities" in Ukraine were all built above ground, Burnie added.

"A nuclear power plant is one of the most complex and sensitive industrial installations, which require a very complex set of resources in ready state at all times to keep them safe. This cannot be guaranteed in a war," write Burnie and Greenpeace East Asia colleague Jan Vande Putte in a briefing, to be released publicly tomorrow, on the vulnerability of nuclear plants during military conflict.

Disabled cooling systems could spark radiation leaks

The fear that operating reactors represent a more direct threat is due, in part, to a power shutdown during a military attack. If a plant's power supply were incapacitated due to heavy bombardment, this could disable reactor cooling — and the cooling of spent fuel storage that is is contained within relatively light walls.

In a worse-case scenario, this could lead to a Fukushima-like meltdown and "massive releases of radioactivity," Burnie explained.

These anxieties are being fueled by increased military activity to the south of the Zaporizhzhia plant — which has six reactors and a storage facility for high level nuclear spent fuel. Armed conflict in the region of Zaporizhzhia "raises the specter of major risks," states the briefing.

The site is already vulnerable, say the authors, since some ageing reactors were built and designed half a century ago in the 1970s. Roger Spautz, nuclear campaigner at Greenpeace France and Luxembourg says the original 40-year lifespan of these reactors has already been expanded – as is also the case in France.

"The biggest risk is that spent fuels are hit by a missile or can't be cooled due to the disabled energy system," Spautz said. "You need electricity running 24 hours a day," he added, noting that diesel backup generators may not be able to run for several weeks, which may be necessary in wartime.

There is an unlikely chance of a direct attack, said Burnie, but spent fuel pool containment buildings could be "destroyed accidentally" in the crossfire.

'Installations containing dangerous forces'

"Nuclear power plants are defined as 'installations containing dangerous forces' under international humanitarian law and should never be attacked," said Doug Weir, Research and Policy Director of the UK-based Conflict and Environment Observatory, referring to the Geneva Convention.

Burnie believes that Russia, which has more than twice as many reactors as Ukraine, understands the consequences of a direct attack on these facilities — including nuclear contamination of Russia itself if winds blow in a westerly direction.

"We do not expect to see the deliberate targeting of sites like Zaporizhzhia but the kinds of heavy weapons that Russia is deploying are not particularly precise," said Weir. "Fighting around such sites must be avoided at all costs."

On Monday, Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear power plant operator Energoatom, expressed concern to the the International Atomic Energy Agency about Russian columns of military equipment and artillery "moving in the immediate vicinity" of its nuclear facilities.

Informing the IAEA of shelling near the Energoatom plants, Kotin said "highly undesirable threats across the planet" could be the consequence.

In response, he called on the IAEA to intervene and support a 30-kilometer non-conflict zone around the nuclear power plants.

For Roger Spautz, another concern is that the Russian military capture a power plant and don't have the staff required to properly manage it. "You need several hundred technical staff who know the plant," he said.

The Greenpeace briefing on Ukraine nuclear plant vulnerability, notes that these staff will be needed in the event of flooding from the Dnieper river, which flows through the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia plant.

If, for example, the Dnieper reservoir system dams that provide the cooling water for the Zaporizhzhia reactors is damaged and limit the supply of water, nuclear fuel could begin to overheat and release radiation.

"All these facilities need constant monitoring, they are not passively safe," said Shaun Burnie.