  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
DW Sendung Global 3000 | UN Ukraine
Image: DW

Ukraine: The Impact of War on Ukrainian Farmers

29 minutes ago

War confronts people with tough choices, including Ukrainian farmer Yevhen Nagirnyi. Many people depend on him for their livelihoods. How is he coping? The first in a series of reports in partnership with the UN.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Kgib

 

Also on Global 3000:

 

DW Sendung Global 3000 | UN Tunesien
Image: DW

Tunisia: rising food prices increase hunger

The consequences of the war in Ukraine are even being felt in Tunisia. In Kairouan, rising food and energy prices mean Najwa Selmi is faced with a tough decision: to buy food or send her children to school.

 

US: the garbage dump turned green oasis

New York's newest green space, Freshkills Park, is being built on Staten Island. It’s three times the size of Central Park - and used to be the world's largest garbage dump. Now plants and animals are to live there again.

 

Japan: how babies help out at a nursing home

Special helpers are at work in a nursing home in Kitakyushu: babies. They bring joy and laughter into the lives of the residents, who often struggle with loneliness.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 14.11.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 14.11.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 14.11.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 14.11.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 15.11.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 16.11.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 16.11.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 18.11.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 18.11.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) during a press conference

German government marks anniversary: A year in crisis mode

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A river in Murchison Falls National Park

NGOs sue in French court over oil project in Africa

NGOs sue in French court over oil project in Africa

Human Rights10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People hold blank papers in protest of COVID restriction in China during a vigil in Hong Kong

How social media is helping China's COVID protests

How social media is helping China's COVID protests

Society4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Policemen leading th handcuffed prince to the police car

Heinrich XIII: Germany's far-right prince who planned a coup

Heinrich XIII: Germany's far-right prince who planned a coup

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Four children stand next to a snowman, which has a carrot for a nose

How Russia is weaponizing winter in Ukraine

How Russia is weaponizing winter in Ukraine

PoliticsDecember 7, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Women with headscarves in a bus

Yemen: Houthis curb women's rights

Yemen: Houthis curb women's rights

Politics5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Kleines Wiesenvögelchen sucht nach Nektar

What is biodiversity and why is it so important?

What is biodiversity and why is it so important?

Nature and Environment10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Pedro Castillo

Peru: Castillo ousted over 'coup' bid, new leader sworn in

Peru: Castillo ousted over 'coup' bid, new leader sworn in

Politics22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage