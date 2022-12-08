Ukraine: The Impact of War on Ukrainian Farmers

War confronts people with tough choices, including Ukrainian farmer Yevhen Nagirnyi. Many people depend on him for their livelihoods. How is he coping? The first in a series of reports in partnership with the UN.

Tunisia: rising food prices increase hunger

The consequences of the war in Ukraine are even being felt in Tunisia. In Kairouan, rising food and energy prices mean Najwa Selmi is faced with a tough decision: to buy food or send her children to school.

US: the garbage dump turned green oasis

New York's newest green space, Freshkills Park, is being built on Staten Island. It’s three times the size of Central Park - and used to be the world's largest garbage dump. Now plants and animals are to live there again.

Japan: how babies help out at a nursing home

Special helpers are at work in a nursing home in Kitakyushu: babies. They bring joy and laughter into the lives of the residents, who often struggle with loneliness.

