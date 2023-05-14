  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Eurovision Song Contest
This photo taken on September 11, 2022 shows a security person standing in front of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, weapon in hand
Only a third of Enerhodar's once more than 53,000 inhabitants remainImage: Str./AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsEurope

Ukraine: Tensions in occupied Enerhodar as evacuation looms

Lilia Rzheutska | Anastasia Shepeleva
58 minutes ago

Russian occupiers have ordered the evacuation of the city of Enerhodar, close to the threatened Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Residents have reported looting and fears of forced deportations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RJMc

"I'm extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant," Rafael Grossi, director general of the  International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a recent statement about the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

To prevent the risk of a serious nuclear accident and the disastrous consequences for the local population and the environment, he said, the nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine must be protected.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) en route to visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
IAEA head Rafael Grossi visited Zaporizhzhia in late MarchImage: Fredrik Dahl/AFP

Grossi last visited Europe's largest nuclear facility in March. But he issued his latest warning after Moscow ordered the evacuation of the nearby town of Enerhodar, where most of the plant's employees live, in response to an alleged increase in Ukrainian shelling.

Locals report panic and chaos

"Affected by the evacuation are 13 localities along the contact line, including Enerhodar, Dniprorudne, Vasylivka, Chernihivka, Polohy, Tokmak, Vodiane and Kamianka. People are frightened, having been warned of a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army. That is why people have to be evacuated to Berdiansk for two weeks," said a city council deputy who has already left the area. He fears that his parents may be harassed, since they have stayed behind in the occupied territory.

Pavlo*, a former employee of the Zaporizhzhia plant who preferred not to be named, said residents of Enerhodar were taken away from a local school and municipal hospital for several days. Both areas were surrounded by Russian soldiers, he said.

A building in Enerhodar damaged by shelling
Many buildings have been damaged by fighting in Enerhodar, which sits uncomfortably close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantImage: picture alliance/dpa/TASS

"The evacuation is headed by a collaborator, son-in-law of a former director of the power plant. So far, only those who want to leave or are afraid that Ukrainian authorities will return are being taken away. But we fear that later they will still deport us by force," he said.

Ludmila*, another resident, said she is unclear about the reason for the evacuation because recently there was no fighting. But since May 6 all kindergartens and schools have been closed, she said.

"We were told children and their parents, the elderly and the sick would be prepared for evacuation. There is also a hotline where you can register for transportation," she said.

But buses broke down, stranding people on the road, she said. Some were not taken to occupied Berdiansk, as promised, but to Russia instead. Others were housed in uninhabitable or remote buildings where finding adequate food was difficult, she added.

Employees of the occupying authorities in Enerhodar were also sent home, sending collaborators and Russian passport holders into a panic, she said. "Some of our acquaintances who have Russian passports immediately left for Crimea in their cars. But there was a traffic jam and they didn't make it to the peninsula. They stayed in Henichesk on the Sea of Azov for the time being," she said.

Nuclear plant workers in limbo

Enerhodar residents told DW that after more than a year of Russian occupation, only a third of the city's once more than 53,000 inhabitants remain. Most are current or former nuclear plant workers and their families who aren't being allowed to leave.

"Even those who refuse to work for the occupiers and no longer have access to the plant cannot leave and are turned back at the checkpoints," Pavlo told DW.

A map of Ukraine showing the country's nuclear reactors
Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has been occupied by Russian troops since last year

The Ukrainian power plant operator Energoatom, on the other hand, said the occupiers were preparing to evacuate about 3,100 people from Enerhodar — 2,700 of them plant employees who had signed a contract with the Russians, along with their families. "This aggravates the already extremely critical shortage of personnel needed for safe operation of the power plant," Energoatom warned.

Russia has denied the Ukrainian reports. The adviser to the Russian company Rosenergoatom, Renat Karchaa, said the team at the Zaporizhzhia power plant was operating as usual despite the announced evacuation.

"All further plans and measures will be adjusted to the real changes in the situation," Karchaa said, according to Russia's Interfax news agency.

Reports of food shortages, Russian looting

Since the evacuation was announced, many stores and banks that had been taken over by Russian banks have closed up shop. "On May 6 and 7, the Russian Promsvyazbank packed up its things and took off," said Pavlo.

The city deputy also reported that all the medical equipment had been removed from the city hospital. "First they took their own wounded away. Then the dialysis patients. They were sent to Yevpatoriya in Crimea, for two weeks, they were told," he said. But it is clear that this is about the robbery of equipment. The residents of a dacha settlement were also given until the end of the week to pack their things. Since Monday people have not been allowed to go there. Everything is now being looted from the dachas and taken away."

A person walks past damaged vehicles in Enerhodar in September 2022
Residents who remain in Enerhodar still have some stocked supplies, despite the reported shortagesImage: Stringer/AA/picture alliance

The legitimately elected mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, is not in the city. He told Radio Liberty that the Russian occupiers took computers and documents from the municipal offices. There is also a food shortage, and gas stations and cash machines are empty, he added.

Residents could only confirm partial shortages of food and hygiene items. "As for food, there is not a big rush, because we have stocked up for a year for whatever comes — cereals, canned food, water," Pavlo said, though adding that he hoped Ukrainian forces would free their town from Russian occupation as soon as possible.

*Name changed to protect sources.

This article originally appeared in Ukrainian.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Zelenskyy meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in Rome

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy meets with Meloni, pope in Rome

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy meets with Meloni, pope in Rome

Rome is "betting on Ukraine's victory," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said while meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Germany has announced billions in new military aid to Ukraine. DW has the latest.
Conflicts12 hours ago
Cooling towers 4 and 5 at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia: What would happen if there was an accident?

Zaporizhzhia: What would happen if there was an accident?

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia power plant is Europe’s largest nuclear facility. It’s also central to Russia’s war. Experts say a meltdown would spell disaster.
ScienceMay 8, 2023
Electrician working on a power line in the Kharkiv region, October 2022

How Ukraine has maintained its energy supply despite the war

How Ukraine has maintained its energy supply despite the war

Ukraine's electricity supply has not collapsed despite Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Energy supplier Ukrenergo says a mild winter, imports from the EU and more nuclear power have helped.
ConflictsMarch 22, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Click to watch DW's live coverage
Live

LIVE — Ukraine's Zelenskyy meets Scholz in Berlin

Politics35 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dr Hamza Kamal, surgeon at Hasahisa Hospital, sitting at a desk

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

ConflictsMay 13, 202303:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

People line up for their early vote for Thailand's upcoming general election at a polling station in Bangkok

Thailand election: What you need to know

Thailand election: What you need to know

PoliticsMay 13, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Borussia Dortmund players in yellow celebrate

Bundesliga: Haller keeps Dortmund's title chase alive

Bundesliga: Haller keeps Dortmund's title chase alive

Soccer12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

This photo taken on September 11, 2022 shows a security person standing in front of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, weapon in hand

Ukraine: Tensions in occupied Enerhodar as evacuation looms

Ukraine: Tensions in occupied Enerhodar as evacuation looms

Politics58 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man walks at the site of an Israeli airstrike amid Israel-Gaza fighting in Deir al-Balah town in the central Gaza Strip

Israel, Islamic Jihad agree to Gaza truce brokered by Egypt

Israel, Islamic Jihad agree to Gaza truce brokered by Egypt

Conflicts14 hours ago01:32 min
More from Middle East

North America

A U.S. Border Patrol agent opens a gate in the border wall for migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter to be processed for their immigration claim

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

MigrationMay 13, 202303:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

A hippo swims in the Magdalena River in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia

Pablo Escobar's hippo population 'growing exponentially'

Pablo Escobar's hippo population 'growing exponentially'

Science2 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage