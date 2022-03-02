Ukraine: Tanzanian students shelter in a university basement

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Worried parents of Tanzanian students in Ukraine tell DW they want their government to help their children leave Ukraine safely.
Dr. Edephone Mfuka, father of a Tanzanian student in Ukraine, tells DW:
"I have a daughter in Ukraine who is stuck because of this war between Ukraine and Russia. The government of Tanzania is working together with the government of Ukraine to ensure that they are safe. The Sumy State University, where they are, provided some safety. In addition, they have a basement which may be secure."