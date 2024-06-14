Ukraine summit: Which Southeast Asian nations are going?

World leaders are converging in the Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland for the Summit on Peace in Ukraine in hopes of finding a way to end the war. A handful of Southeast Asian delegates have flown in for the gathering.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Southeast Asian countries to participate in a Switzerland-led peace summit taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

"We want Asia to know what is going on in Ukraine; Asia to support the end of the war," Zelenskyy said during a surprise visit to Singapore late last month for the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security conference. "We want Asian leaders to attend the peace summit."

The Summit on Peace in Ukraine — which is being held at the swanky Bürgenstock Resort that overlooks Lake Lucerne in the Swiss village of Obbürgen — is aimed at building on Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan, which demands that Russia returns Ukrainian territory it has captured, including Crimea. The plan also demands Russia to remove its troops and military assets.

This weekend's Alpine gathering follows on the heels of Zelenskyy's address to the German parliament on Tuesday, amid a Berlin-hosted conference to secure funds for Kyiv.

Of the 160 countries that have been invited to the June 16-17 summit in Switzerland, around 90 have accepted the invitation.

Around 4,000 troops have been deployed and a ring of steel has been put in place around the Swiss Alpine venue Image: Pierre Albouy/REUTERS

Who will be at the Swiss summit?

Southeast Asia is split down the middle. Four countries — East Timor, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand — have confirmed their attendance. The likes of Malaysia and Indonesia haven't confirmed either way. Others were always going to be no-shows.

Speaking in Singapore, Zelenskyy alleged that China — a "no limits" friend of Russia — had pressured some Asian countries not to attend, a claim the Chinese government denied.

According to the most recent State of Southeast Asia report, an annual poll of "elite" opinion in the region by the ASEAN Studies Centre at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, the region clearly thinks Russia's war in Ukraine matters.

It was a top-three geopolitical concern in most of the ten countries surveyed, and only 5% of respondents across the region thought the conflict had no impact on them.

When asked why the war matters, the vast majority (68%) said it was because the rise in energy and food prices is causing economic hardship at home.

Russia's friends in the region

The military junta that took power in Myanmar through a coup in 2021 is the most pro-Moscow country in the region and has received some military assistance from Russia the year after its putsch sparked a nationwide civil war.

Communist-run Laos has improved relations with Russia since 2022, and discussions are underway over some form of joint military cooperation. Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith was the only leader from a Southeast Asian state to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow last month.

Ukraine defiant as Russian invasion enters third year To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Vietnam is a former ally of the Soviet Union and, until recently, the country counted Russia as its largest arms provider. Now, they are "caught in a very tight spot," Zachary Abuza, a professor at the National War College in Washington, DC, told DW.

Moscow's erosion of international laws is unnerving for Hanoi, which is engaged in heated disputes with Beijing over territory in the South China Sea.On the other hand, Vietnam is desperate to show that it maintains a neutral foreign policy, so as not to be drawn any further into the US-China rivalry.

One way that Hanoi has professed its neutrality is by refusing to publicly criticize Russia or to allow itself to be pressured by Western states to do so.

This week, Russia's prominent business newspaper Vedomosti claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon visit Vietnam after his planned trip to North Korea.

Cambodia to stay away

Cambodia surprised many when its authoritarian government strongly came out in support of Ukraine in February 2022. Phnom Penh claimed this was because it knew the devastation of invasion, given the country's recent history of genocide and conflict.

This week, however, Phnom Penh announced that no Cambodian representative would attend the summit because it would be "unsuccessful" without Russia's participation.

Days after this announcement, Igor Driesmans, the EU ambassador to Cambodia, met with Hun Sen, the Senate President, and stressed the "importance of the Summit on Peace in Ukraine," according to Driesmans' online post.

East Timor, which only gained its independence in 2002 after centuries of colonization by Portugal and then Indonesia, has consistently supported Ukraine in international forums.

The Philippines has firmly rooted itself to the West since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office in 2022, following some unsuccessful attempts by his predecessor to move closer to Beijing. The United States, Japan, and some European countries have upgraded defense relations with Manila since 2022.

Zelenskyy in Berlin for Ukraine Recovery Conference To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Why is Thailand taking part in the summit?

On principle, as one of the world's smallest countries with a strong stance on sovereignty, Singapore opposes the use of force by big countries against smaller ones.

Thailand has also tried to remain fairly neutral during the conflict. One reason for the "fairly cordial ties" between Bangkok and Moscow is that Russian visitors have propped up the tourism and real estate markets in the country, said Abuza.

However, analysts reckon that Bangkok announced its participation in the Switzerland-led summit because the civilian government that took office last year, and the country is keen to improve its image in the West. Thailand had been ruled by a military junta for over a decade.

"Thailand and Malaysia want to stay out of the squabbles of the major powers," while Indonesia is mostly concerned about the impact of the war on food and energy prices, Ian Storey, senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, told DW.

Are Malaysia and Indonesia at the summit?

Days before the summit, it was still unclear whether Malaysia and Indonesia will send representatives, although Reuters reported that Indonesia would send its Swiss ambassador. Zelenskyy met with national leaders last month at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, and both expressed interest but remained non-committal,

However, the Israel-Hamas war has shifted priorities for the region's two Muslim-majority countries. Malaysia especially has rebuked the US and European states for their stance on the conflict.

"Russia is viewed in some regional states as being Islamic-friendly while the US is seen as hostile to Islam," said Storey.

Most pundits do not expect the Global Peace Summit to move the needle on the Russia-Ukraine war, viewing it chiefly as a symbolic effort to consolidate international support for Kyiv.

But one important topic of discussion will be sanctions. Even the Southeast Asian countries that have consistently condemned Russia and which will attend the summit have not fully enforced Russian sanctions. Many are importing cut-price crude oil and Russian grain, noted Abuza.

Singapore, despite imposing its own sanctions on Russia in early 2022, has allowed Russian oil to be traded and continues to engage economically with Moscow.

In 2023, the Malaysian firm Glocom was sanctioned by the US for selling semiconductors to Russia, in contravention of international sanctions.

Zelenskyy alleges attempts to disrupt upcoming peace summit To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Keith Walker

