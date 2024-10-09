Ukraine summit postponed after Biden cancels Germany visit

An upcoming meeting of Kyiv's allies has been pushed back after US President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Germany.

A summit at the US Ramstein military base in Germany will not take place later this week as scheduled, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The meeting was to be attended by the leaders of Ukraine's allies and discuss further measures to aid in the country's defense against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to present his "victory plan" to end the Russian invasion of his country.

The event, originally planned for October 12, has been postponed due to US President Joe Biden's decision to stay in the US and deal with the extreme weather situation in Florida.

"Announcements about future Ukraine Defense Contact Group meetings will be forthcoming," the US military said.

More to follow...