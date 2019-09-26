 Ukraine signs key agreement with pro-Russian separatists | News | DW | 01.10.2019

News

Ukraine signs key agreement with pro-Russian separatists

Ukraine has signed an agreement with pro-Russian separatists allowing for local elections to be held in separatist-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. It could pave the way for further peace talks.

An archive image from 2014 of a Ukrainian air force officer closing the gate at Belbek airbase, outside Sevastopol, Crimea (picture-alliance/AP Photo/I. Sekretarev)

The Ukrainian government signed an agreement Tuesday with pro-Russian separatists, Russia and European monitors that will allow a local election to be held in separatist-controlled in eastern Ukraine.

The agreement came after the parties met in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and is seen as a major step by the new Ukrainian government under President Volodymyr Zelenskiy toward resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kyiv and pro-Russia separatists.

More to come... 

