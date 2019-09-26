Ukraine signs key agreement with pro-Russian separatists

The Ukrainian government signed an agreement Tuesday with pro-Russian separatists, Russia and European monitors that will allow a local election to be held in separatist-controlled in eastern Ukraine.

The agreement came after the parties met in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and is seen as a major step by the new Ukrainian government under President Volodymyr Zelenskiy toward resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kyiv and pro-Russia separatists.

More to come...