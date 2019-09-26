 Ukraine signs key agreement with pro-Russian separatists | News | DW | 01.10.2019

News

Ukraine signs key agreement with pro-Russian separatists

Ukraine has signed an agreement with pro-Russian separatists allowing for local elections to be held in separatist-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. It could pave the way for further peace talks.

Zelenskiy meets with Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine

The Ukrainian government signed an agreement Tuesday withpro-Russian separatists, Russia and European monitors that will allow a local election to be held in separatist-controlled in eastern Ukraine.

The agreement was signed after the parties met in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and is seen as a major step by the new Ukrainian government under President Volodymyr Zelenskiy toward resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kyiv and pro-Russia separatists.

In preparation for the election, the Ukrainian government and separatist leaders said they would withdraw troops from two locations in the Dontsk and Luhansk regions next week.

No election 'under the gun'

President Zelenskiy told reporters in Kyiv that Ukraine agreed to a local election only when Ukraine regains control of it borders with Russia. The president has faced criticism that Ukraine is giving concessions to Moscow and for following a policy of appeasement with Russia. 

Watch video 02:21

Zelenskiy's presidency revives hopes in eastern Ukraine

Read moreOpinion: Volodymyr Zelenskiy's grace period must end

"There won't be any elections under the barrel of a gun," Zelenskiy said.  "There won't be any elections there if the troops are still there."

The government of Ukraine and the separatists agreed that the election will be valid if European observers from Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) determined that they were conducted freely and fairly. 

Peace summit expected 

The election agreement has been seen as paving the way for a summit between Zelenskiy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the leaders of France and Germany. Russia had previously refused such a meeting, unless Ukraine agreed to hold a local election in Donbass. 

Read more: What does Germany do for Ukraine?

After the agreement was signed, Zelenskiy said that nothing should stand in the way of the summit, and that a date will be announced soon. On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he expects the summit in the coming weeks.

In Kyiv, there were reports of hundreds of Ukrainian nationalists protesting the development on Maidan square Tuesday, which symbolizes Ukraine's resistance to Russian influence on the country. 

Watch video 00:46

Ukrainian president hails Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange as first step towards ending war

 

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

wmr (AP, dpa)

What does Germany do for Ukraine?

US President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a controversial phone call that Germany does "almost nothing for Ukraine." Is there any truth to his claim? (26.09.2019)  

Why Putin wants to make 'new Russians' out of Ukrainians

The Kremlin is offering Russian citizenship to Ukrainians — and not only to those in Crimea and the contested Donbass regions. What problems is Moscow looking to solve? (31.05.2019)  

Opinion: Volodymyr Zelenskiy's grace period must end

Thus far, the West has been reluctant to criticize the Ukrainian comedian-turned-president. But, with some reforms he has instigated appearing anti-democratic, a clear response is now needed, Roman Goncharenko writes. (13.09.2019)  

Deutschland Besuch des Praesidenten der Ukraine, Wolodymyr Selensky im Bundeskanzleramt

What does Germany do for Ukraine? 26.09.2019

US President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a controversial phone call that Germany does "almost nothing for Ukraine." Is there any truth to his claim?

Ukraine 2015 | Konflikt Ostukraine Donezk, Panzer

Ukraine summit in Paris delayed amid continued bickering 21.09.2019

A new Normandy-format meeting to end the war in eastern Ukraine has proven difficult to put together. Breakthroughs leading to peace have been elusive as negotiations have devolved into a political tug-of-war.

Ukraine Kiew Gefangenenaustausch mit Russland Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj

Landmark Russia, Ukraine prisoner swap 08.09.2019

After lengthy negotiations, Russia and Ukraine carried out a major prisoner exchange. While Ukraine saw prominent filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and others freed, Russia benefited most from the swap.

