Ukraine: Sign up for our MediaFit newsletter

Are you a journalist or media outlet keen to get your word out? Or are you interested in sharing human interest stories from Ukraine? Please sign up for the MediaFit newsletter to receive grant opportunities and updates from our partners on the ground.

The MediaFit newsletter is part of DW Akademie's effort to build a strong community of resilient Ukrainian media outlets and reporters to ensure that regional journalists will be able to continue to give voice to Ukrainians while getting the facts straight.

The MediaFit project, which started in June 2021 and is funded by the EU and Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), is an ambitious initiative designed to support the resilience and qualification of regional journalists in Ukraine. The MediaFit team, including DW Akademie experts and our long-standing international partners Canal France International and Lithuanian Radio and Televisions (LRT), have been working hard in recent weeks to respond to the most pressing needs of journalists by providing shelter, working space and equipment, as well as digital security and psychological support for over 200 journalists in the region.

We at DW Akademie believe that it is essential for Ukrainians to continue to have access to local, reliable information and to help local media adapt and survive. Therefore, we will also continue to also support our partner Suspilne (UA:PBC), the Ukrainian public broadcaster, and its network of courageous frontline reporters in cities like Kharkiv and Mariupol.