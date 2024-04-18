  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
IranIsrael-Hamas warIndia elections
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine short on weapons as Russia steps up attacks

Nina Haase
April 18, 2024

Germany was once a reluctant military supporter of the Ukraine, but now, two years after Russia's full-scale invasion, it is Ukraine's second biggest supplier of weapons. Still, the Ukraine is struggling to counter Russian missiles and drones.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ewih
Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

A view of Judge Yevhen Mezentsev in his combat uniform in front of a museum-era machine gun he and his colleagues use to shoot down Russian drones

Ukraine: Kyiv's 'drone hunters' defend city against Russia

As Russia steps up its air campaign against Ukraine, judges in Kyiv have swapped robes for camouflage.
ConflictsApril 8, 202402:44 min
Children in dark classroom in subway station, a teacher checks the children's homework.

Ukraine sets up wartime schools in Kharkiv subway

An initiative offers classrooms within the city's metro stations, allowing more than 2,000 children to continue studies.
EducationMarch 27, 202402:34 min
DW Videostill I Soldatinnen in der Ukraine

Women in Ukraine's army fighting for the right to fight

More than 400,000 soldiers are serving in the Ukrainian military. Twenty percent of them are women.
ConflictsMarch 7, 202405:12 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) shake hands at a press conference in Berlin (File photo)

EU leaders divided over scale of Ukraine support

Rifts have become public since France's president went out on a limb with an idea he floated earlier this month.
ConflictsMarch 20, 202402:17 min
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to open a conference in support of Ukraine with European leaders and government representatives at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris

Macron: Deployment of ground troops to Ukraine is an option

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that support for Kyiv was essential for European security and stability.
ConflictsFebruary 27, 202402:21 min
Ringen für einen Sieg der Ukraine in Paris

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

Despite the war, Ukraine's Iryna Kolyadenko is training hard for a medal at the Olympics in Paris.
ConflictsFebruary 22, 202426:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

A view of Israeli army Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi (center R) speaking to military officers at Nevatim airbase, A fighter jet is seen in the background.

Fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East

Governments around the world are calling for restraint as Israel weighs its response to last weekend's attacks by Iran.
ConflictsApril 17, 202402:18 min
Olaf Scholz

German government condemns Iranian attack on Israel

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Iranian attack on Israel 'brutal' and 'unprecedented.'
ConflictsApril 15, 202401:52 min
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran

Iran attack 'unprecedented,' Israel response to be muted: analyst

Iran's first ever direct attack on Israel — after decades of hostility — employed more than 300 missiles and drones.
ConflictsApril 14, 202404:23 min
Show more