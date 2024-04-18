Ukraine short on weapons as Russia steps up attacks

ConflictsUkraineUkraine short on weapons as Russia steps up attacksTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineNina Haase04/18/2024April 18, 2024Germany was once a reluctant military supporter of the Ukraine, but now, two years after Russia's full-scale invasion, it is Ukraine's second biggest supplier of weapons. Still, the Ukraine is struggling to counter Russian missiles and drones.https://p.dw.com/p/4ewihAdvertisement