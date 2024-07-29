  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine set to receive F-16s from the West

Myles Tweedie
July 29, 2024

Anticipation is growing in Ukraine over the imminent delivery of Western-made F-16 fighter jets. Kyiv says the aircraft will be a game changer in its defense against Russia's invasion. Now, speculation is rife as to where they will be stationed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4irQh
Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

Young people dressed in fatigues stand at attention facing an instructor, in a green field

Young Ukrainians prepare for long-haul war

DW's Amien Essif met with young Ukrainians practicing the basic skills they'll need to defend their country.
ConflictsJune 13, 202403:59 min
Volunteers and police evacuate residents of Vovchansk as Russian troops attempt to seize the city

Ukraine battles Russian offensive in northeast

DW's Max Zander reports from Vovchansk, just a few kilometers from the Russian border.
ConflictsMay 16, 202404:28 min
A Ukrainian army engineer welds damaged military equipment

Awaiting aid, Ukraine salvaged damaged weapons

As US lawmakers deliberated, DW met with engineers who cannibalized scrap artillery at a Ukrainian military facility.
ConflictsApril 20, 202402:52 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
ConflictsJune 17, 202417:27 min
Pictures of resting soldiers are seen on a huge screen during a D-Day national commemoration event in Portsmouth, England

Some facts and figures about D-Day

The landing of allied forces on the beaches of Normandy marked a turning point in World War II.
ConflictsJune 7, 202402:08 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

A view of relatives of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks, lined up in mourning and standing next to bodies covered with white blankets

How reliable are Hamas' death toll figures?

Michael Spagat of Every Casualty Counts speaks with DW about how casualties are counted in Gaza.
ConflictsJuly 25, 202407:26 min
In front of a hospital, relatives of Palestinians who died in Israeli attacks move dead bodies on stretchers

Counting Gaza's war dead a difficult task

As casualty figures rise, the task of documenting the deaths in Gaza is becoming more difficult and disputed.
ConflictsJuly 25, 202401:39 min
Smoke and flames rise from a site in Hodeidah, Yemen.

Israeli jets strike targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen

One day after a deadly drone attack on Tel Aviv, Israel’s army has struck targets in Yemen's Houthi-controlled Hodeida.
ConflictsJuly 20, 202401:44 min
Show more