Ukraine set to receive F-16s from the West
Myles Tweedie
07/29/2024
July 29, 2024
Anticipation is growing in Ukraine over the imminent delivery of Western-made F-16 fighter jets. Kyiv says the aircraft will be a game changer in its defense against Russia's invasion. Now, speculation is rife as to where they will be stationed.