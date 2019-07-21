 Ukraine seizes Russian tanker in Black Sea | News | DW | 25.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ukraine seizes Russian tanker in Black Sea

Ukraine has alleged that the Russian tanker took part in a November confrontation in the Kerch Strait. Relations between the two former Soviet nations has been strained since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Russian tanker in the Black Sea (imago images/Iitar-Tass)

Ukraine has seized a Russian tanker in the Black Sea, alleging that it was used in an operation to block Ukrainian vessels from sailing through the Kerch Strait, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said in a statement on Thursday.

The SBU said it stopped the Russian vessel Neyma upon entering the port of Izmail, located in the southwest Odessa region of Ukraine.

Read more: NATO steps up naval presence on the Black Sea

Russia's Foreign Ministry warned Ukraine against taking any hostages.

"If Russians are taken hostage, this would be interpreted as the crudest violation of international law and consequences will not be long in coming," a ministry spokesperson said. 

The SBU said the Russian vessel was used to block three Ukrainian warships in the Kerch Strait during a naval confrontation last November.

The Russian ship's name was subsequently changed to Nika Spirit, which the SBU said was done to "conceal" its "involvement in illegal acts."

Karte Asowsches Meer Krim Ukraine Russland EN

During the November skirmish, Russian ships fired on the Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait, a waterway that links the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. The conflict sparked a political crisis between the two former Soviet nations amid already strained relations.

At the time, Russia claimed that the Ukrainian ships, which were en route from the Black Sea port of Odessa to the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol, had entered Russian waters illegally. Russian forces later seized the three naval vessels and detained 24 Ukrainians on board.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine have been tense since Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Tensions increased when Russia opened a bridge that connects its Krasnodar region with the Crimean city of Kerch. 

dv/amp (AFP, AP)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

What you need to know about the conflict in the Sea of Azov

Moscow and Kyiv are locked in dispute over an incident in the Kerch Strait off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula. What is it all about? (26.11.2018)  

Russia marks 5 years since Crimea annexation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has marked the fifth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea with a visit to the region. Moscow is making a show of its efforts to improve infrastructure on the Black Sea peninsula. (18.03.2019)  

NATO steps up naval presence on the Black Sea

Experts say the move sends a signal that the West won't tolerate Russia's expanding military footprint in the region. However, an 80-year-old treaty could limit the alliance's scope for action. (28.02.2019)  

Russia-Crimea bridge opened by Vladimir Putin

The controversial Crimean Bridge was finished six months early and links Russia's southern Krasnodar region with the Crimean city of Kerch. It's hoped the bridge will help reduce Crimea's reliance on sea transport. (15.05.2018)  

Crimea applies for annexation by Moscow after secession referendum wins 96.8 approval

Crimea's parliament has requested annexation by Moscow. The move came after final results from Sunday's referendum showed that 96.8 percent of Crimeans have voted to break away from Ukraine. (17.03.2014)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Tribunal rules that Russia must release Ukrainian ships  

Related content

Ukraine Parlamentswahlen

Ukraine parliamentary vote: Fresh start or a U-turn? 21.07.2019

Sunday's parliamentary vote in Ukraine will mark a turning point for the country. The legislature may gain many new young faces — or see pro-Russia elements receive a boost in support.

Ukraine | Parlementswahl | Wahlveranstaltung | Swjatoslaw Wakartschuk

Opinion: Ukraine is tired of yesterday 22.07.2019

Nowhere is democracy's huge and impressive potential more striking than in Ukraine. The parliamentary elections have confirmed a political shakeup, which offers a lot more than just new faces, says DW's Bernd Johann.

Flug MH17

Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash five years on 17.07.2019

It has been five years since Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine. All the passengers and crew died. An international team of investigators has charged four Russian separatist rebels in Ukraine with murder over the incident.

Advertisement