 Ukraine: Scholz condemns Russian brutality during Kyiv visit | News | DW | 16.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ukraine: Scholz condemns Russian brutality during Kyiv visit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, along with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, decried Russia's attacks during their joint trip to Ukraine.

Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

It's the first time the three major European leaders visited Ukraine since Russia's war began

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday, as Russia's invasion presses on. 

"We appreciate your solidarity with our country and people," Zelenskyy wrote on messaging app Telegram.  Zelenskyy's office said it handed over sanctions proposals to the European leaders during the meeting.

Scholz: Ukraine witnessing 'unimaginable cruelty' 

The European leaders condemned Russian brutality, and surveyed the destruction in the nearby town of Irpin.

Scholz said the town had witnessed "unimaginable cruelty" and "senseless violence." Mass graves were found in the town of Bucha, which also lies near Kyiv. 

Macron condemned the "barbarism" of Russian attacks and praised local residents who fought back against Russia's failed attempt to take territory surrounding the capital. 

"It's an important moment. It's a message of unity we're sending to the Ukrainians," Macron said shortly after the leaders arrived by train.  

The trip comes amid criticism that European countries such as Germany are not doing enough to help Ukraine fend off the invasion.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday that Berlin would provide Ukraine with three M270 multiple launch rocket systems (known in German as MARS II), one fewer than the four units Berlin had initially planned to send.

wd/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP) 

DW recommends

Ukraine: German Chancellor Scholz visits Kyiv — live updates

Along with France's Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Mario Draghi, Scholz is making his first trip to Ukraine since the war started. The trio met Ukraine's president and visited a war-damaged Kyiv suburb. DW has the latest.  

Ukraine: German opposition leader meets Zelenskyy after Scholz snub

Friedrich Merz, who leads the conservative CDU, traveled to Ukraine after Chancellor Scholz refused to do so. He met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and visited the partially destroyed city of Irpin.  

Advertisement