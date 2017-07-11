Ukraine: Scholz condemns Russian brutality during Kyiv visit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday, as Russia's invasion presses on.

"We appreciate your solidarity with our country and people," Zelenskyy wrote on messaging app Telegram. Zelenskyy's office said it handed over sanctions proposals to the European leaders during the meeting.

Scholz: Ukraine witnessing 'unimaginable cruelty'

The European leaders condemned Russian brutality, and surveyed the destruction in the nearby town of Irpin.

Scholz said the town had witnessed "unimaginable cruelty" and "senseless violence." Mass graves were found in the town of Bucha, which also lies near Kyiv.

Macron condemned the "barbarism" of Russian attacks and praised local residents who fought back against Russia's failed attempt to take territory surrounding the capital.

"It's an important moment. It's a message of unity we're sending to the Ukrainians," Macron said shortly after the leaders arrived by train.

The trip comes amid criticism that European countries such as Germany are not doing enough to help Ukraine fend off the invasion.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday that Berlin would provide Ukraine with three M270 multiple launch rocket systems (known in German as MARS II), one fewer than the four units Berlin had initially planned to send.

