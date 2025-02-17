Ukraine: Scholz calls for US-European unity at Paris summit

Skip next section UK's Starmer says only US security guarantees can deter Russia

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters outside the Paris Ukraine summit on Monday that the future of Ukraine was an "existential" issue for Europe.

However, Starmer added that European support can only succeed with US security guarantees.

He also added to comments made earlier Monday that he would be open to sending UK troops on a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

"Europe must play its role, and I'm prepared to consider committing British forces on the ground alongside others, if there is a lasting peace agreement," Starmer said.

"But there must be a US backstop backstop, because a US security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again," he added.

The Trump administration has called on Europeans to bear more weight on supporting a post-war Ukraine, and has made it clear that Europe needs to stop relying on the US for its defense.

Starmer is due to meet with the US president next week in Washington.