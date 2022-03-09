Ukraine says Russian attack hits children's hospital: DW's Nick Connolly

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
President Zelenskyy has accused Russia of bombing a hospital in Mariupol during a supposed ceasefire to enable civilians to leave. The EU has agreed to sanction more oligarchs and officials. Follow DW for the latest.
A cease-fire attempt in two Ukrainian cities has collapsed, with Russia pushing forward with its military offensive. Meanwhile, Americans are being urged to leave Russia immediately.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a message to Putin: "I don't bite. What are you afraid of?" Meanwhile, the US and UK have unveiled new sanctions on Russian oligarchs. DW has the latest.
The Red Cross says civilian safe passage from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been "halted" amid reports of Russian shelling. Meanwhile, anti-war protesters have gathered in Berlin.
