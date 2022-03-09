 Ukraine says Russian attack hits children′s hospital: DW′s Nick Connolly | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 09.03.2022

DW News

Ukraine says Russian attack hits children's hospital: DW's Nick Connolly

Civilians leaving the city of Irpin during the evacuation during the Russia-Ukraine War, on March 7, 2022 (Photo by Andrea Filigheddu/NurPhoto)

Ukraine: Russian onslaught likely to get worse 09.03.2022

Smoke rises after shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Mariupol evacuation halted as ceasefire broken 06.03.2022

Thousands have traveled long distances to seek refuge in safe havens in Ukraine's west and in neighboring countries.

Getting Ukrainian orphans out of the war zone 08.03.2022

Ukrainian women's shelter supports front-line fighters Ukraine, Russia, women, volunteers, war, invasion Rechte: DW Sendedatum: 08.03.2022 (DW News) Bildbeschreibung: Hundreds of thousands have fled since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. Thousands have died. In the midst of all of this are women, who chose to stay in the country – because they say this is the only way the war can be won. DW’s Fanny Facsar visited a women’s shelter in Chernivtsi, in western Ukraine.

Ukrainian women's shelter supports front-line fighters 08.03.2022

