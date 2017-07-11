Ukraine says Russia has launched 'full scale invasion' — live updates

Ukraine's president announces martial law

Ukrainian foreign minister says Russia has launched a "full-scale invasion."

The Russian president urged Ukraine's military to "lay down its arms."

EU leaders to hold emergency summit

Ukraine appeals for weapons

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, wrote on Twitter that the international community needs to send weapons to Ukraine and put "devastating sanctions" on Russia.

German chancellor: A terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned Russia's actions, calling them "a flagrant breach of international law" and completely unjustifiable. "This is a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe," he said.

"Russia must stop this military action immediately," he added.

US, UK, EU vow to hold Russia accountable

US President Biden called the Russian military operation in Ukraine an "unjustified" attack that will cause a "catastrophic loss of life."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Putin "has chosen a path of bloodshed" in Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen denounced Russia's attack and vowed to hold Moscow "accountable."

Ukraine president announces martial law

Following reports of explosions in Ukrainian territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and border guards.

Zelensky added that he would introduce martial law throughout Ukraine. He called on people in Ukrainian citizens to stay at home as much as possible.

Russia's UN diplomat says target is Kyiv government

Russia's envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told an emergency Security Council meeting late on Wednesday that Moscow's military operation against Ukraine was targeting "the junta" in power in Kiyv.

"I wanted to say in conclusion that we aren't being aggressive against the Ukrainian people but against the junta that is in power in Kiyv," Nebenzia said.

Watch video 00:24 UN Secretary-General to Putin: 'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine'

Kyiv mayor tells people to stay home

The mayor of Kyiv has urged citizens to stay at home after explosions were heard in the city. There were also reports of lights going out in some places.

Kyiv says 'full-scale invasion' underway

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Russia has launched a "full-scale invasion of Ukraine." He has urged the world to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Report of Black Sea landings

The Interfax news agency is reporting landing operations by forces from Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the Sea of Azov and the western port of Odesa. The AFP news agency reported explosions in Odessa.

UN plea for Putin to change direction

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war 'in the name of humanity', shortly after the Russian leader ordered the military operation in eastern Ukraine.

"President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia," Guterres said, speaking after an emergency

meeting of the Security Council.

He added that the repercussions of a war would be devastating for Ukraine and far-reaching for the global economy.

Biden says attack 'unprovoked and unjustified'

US President Joe Biden has denounced Russia's decision to conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine, calling it "unprovoked and unjustified."

Biden vowed that the world will "hold Russia accountable."

He is set to address the nation on “consequences” for Russia on Thursday.

The US president said that he is monitoring the situation in Ukraine from the White House and will also talk to G7 counterparts on Thursday.



Biden said that the US and its allies will respond to the attack on Ukraine in a united and decisive way.

"President (Vladimir) Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," he said in his statement."

Explosions reported in parts of Ukraine

Explosions were reported to have been heard in Kyiv, and other areas of Ukraine while Putin spoke. Blasts were reported in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is near the line of contact with separatist forces.

Putin announces military operation

The Russian president on Thursday announced an operation in Ukraine in a surprise televised address.

Putin said the action came in response to threats that he claimed came from Ukraine.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," he said in a statement shortly before 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).

Putin called on Ukraine's military to "lay down its arms," saying that servicemen who do so will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

During the announcement, Putin said that Russia "cannot tolerate threats coming from Ukraine."

He said Russia did not have a goal to occupy Ukraine, and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen.''

Putin claimed that the goal of the operation was to protect civilians and ensure a "demilitarization" of Ukraine.

UN chief tells Putin not to attack Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Putin not to order troops to attack Ukraine during an emergency security council meeting in New York.

"The day was full of rumors and indications that an offensive... was imminent," Guterres said.

"If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart, Guterres added.

"President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine, give peace a chance."

The US envoy to the security council said during the meeting that the US and Ukraine believe that a "full-scale, further invasion into Ukraine by Russia is imminent."

​​Airspace deemed hazardous

Airlines should stop flying over Ukraine due to the risk of an unintended shootdown, a conflict zone monitor said.

The monitor also mentioned the possibility of cyberattacks targeting air traffic control.

Safe Airspace said it had increased its risk level to "do not fly."

The organization was set up to provide safety and conflict zone information for airlines after Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

"Regardless of the actual movements of Russian forces into Ukraine, the level of tension and uncertainty in Ukraine is now extreme," Safe Airspace said.

"This itself gives rise to significant risk to civil aviation."

Ukraine said that flights of civilian aircraft in its airspace are "restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation," according to a notice to airmen issued at 0156 GMT on Thursday.

The notice is due to expire 2359 GMT on Thursday unless extended.

Airports in of Ukraine's central-eastern cities of Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia are closed to traffic until Thursday morning, also according to notices to airmen.

Watch video 02:24 Ukraine pushes for more sanctions on Russia

Most recent developments on Ukraine

Diplomats said that the UN security council would hold an emergency session on Ukraine on Wednesday night.

The meeting — scheduled for 0230 GMT/UTC — would be the second to be held on Ukraine in three days and comes hours after Kyiv requested it.

The news comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had unsuccessfully sought talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky rejected Moscow's claim that Ukraine was a threat to Russia.

"The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace," Zelensky said, adding that a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives.

Zelensky added that there were now 200,000 Russian troops amassed near Ukraine's borders.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Protests in Berlin Stand with Ukraine There were more people than expected in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin on Tuesday evening. Many waved Ukrainian flags in solidarity. The "Stand with Ukraine" demonstration was organized by "Vitsche Berlin," a group of Ukrainians living in Germany. Loosely translated, the Ukrainian word "viche" means a general meeting of the citizens.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Protests in Berlin Support from political spectrum One of the demonstrators was SPD leader Saskia Esken. Among the many other German politicians were Michael Roth, chair of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee, Tilman Kuban, leader of the Junge Union, the conservative CDU's youth organization, Sarah-Lee Heinrich from Grüne Jugend, which is linked to the Greens, and Berlin Senator for Culture Klaus Lederer from the Left party.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Protests in Berlin Concern and fear Many were unable to hold back their tears amid fears that the conflict in eastern Ukraine will escalate. The demonstration took place just after the Russian parliament had approved a request by the president to use the country's armed forces outside of Russia.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Protests in Berlin Uncertainty and hope Covered from head to toe in Ukraine's national colors, this woman, like the other protesters, is full of uncertainty. Will Russian troops advance? Where will they stop? Or is there still hope of a deescalation?

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Protests in Berlin Relentless cyberattacks This poster refers to the digital disinformation campaigns and cybertattacks that Russia is suspected of conducting. Ukraine has been the victim of major cyberattacks in recent weeks.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Protests in Berlin Solidarity The protesters in Berlin were determined to show their solidarity with Ukraine. Similar gatherings took place in Paris and other cities around the world.



According to Moscow, the leaders of the two Russian-held separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk have asked Putin for help to fend off Ukrainian "aggression."

The US has accused Russia of plotting so-called false flag incidents, provocations staged to create a pretext for action.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden has sanctioned the makers of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that connects Russia and Germany.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called EU sanctions approved Wednesday against Russia "a first step" and warned more could follow.

rc/sdi (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)