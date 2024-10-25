  1. Skip to content
Ukraine says North Korean troops in Russia

Alyona Murashova
October 25, 2024

Ukraine's military intelligence service says North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia's western Kursk region. South Korea, NATO and the US say thousands of North Korean troops have been training for combat in Russia's east in recent weeks.

