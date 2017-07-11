Ukraine says at least 6 dead in rocket attack on residential building – live updates

– Six dead in rocket attack on apartment building in Ukraine's Donetsk region

– ​​Canada will return repaired Russian pipeline part to Germany

At least 6 people dead in rocket attack

Russian rockets hit a five-story apartment building in the eastern Ukraine town of Chasiv Yar, killing at least six people, the region's governor said on Sunday. More than 30 are feared to be trapped in the rubble of the building in the Donetsk region.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram said rescuers had made contact with two people under the wreckage. With five people injured, at least 34 people were likely trapped in the ruins, he said.

Chasiv Yar, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of Kramatorsk, was hit by Russian Uragan rockets, Kyrylenko said.

The Donbas region, where separatist rebels have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014, is made up of two provinces – Donetsk and Luhansk. Last week, Russian forces captured the city of Lysychansk, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk.

Canada to return repaired Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany

Canada announced it will grant a sanctions waiver for the return of repaired Russian turbines needed for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to pump more gas from Russia to Germany, the Canadian Ministry for Natural Resources said in a statement.

It comes as the pipeline prepares to undergo maintenance from July 11 to 21. Although the maintenance is nominally routine, the tension with Russia and the sanctions status in allied countries like Canada had prompted German leaders to consider the possibility of a longer shutdown.

But when announcing its decision, Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said it was taken to "support Europe's ability to access reliable and affordable energy as they continue to transition away from Russian oil and gas."

Roundup of Saturday's key events

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Andriy Melnyk from the post of ambassador of Ukraine to Germany. The outspoken ambassador is expected to take up another role within the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv.

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom cut capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to about 40% of last month's levels, blaming the delay in receiving equipment from Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada for the reduced capacity.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States is providing nearly $368 million (€361 million) in additional humanitarian assistance to support those affected by Russia's brutal war on Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the war in late February, the United States has provided over $1.28 billion (€1.26 billion) in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

The UK's Ministry of Defense said in its intelligence update that Russia is "moving reserve forces from across the country and assembling them near Ukraine for future offensive operations."

Some 10,000 inexperienced Ukrainian recruits have begun training in sites across Britain, the UK's Ministry of Defence announced.Click here for more details on Saturday's events in Russia's war against Ukraine.

