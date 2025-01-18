Ukraine says at least 3 killed in Russian strike on Kyiv

Russian forces shot drones followed by a ballistic missile, Ukrainian authorities said. The rare attack on the capital also caused injuries and damage to infrastructure.

At least three people were killed and others were injured after Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in a rare attack, the city's authorities said on Saturday.

"In the early hours of the morning, the enemy launched a ballistic strike on the center of Kyiv. The area was affected by falling debris. Three people are confirmed dead, and three others were wounded," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X.

What do we know about the attack?

The deaths were caused by a shot-down missile which fell over Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said.

"Russian forces initially launched drones and then a ballistic-missile strike," parliamentary ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote on social media. "These acts merely underscore the enemy's ruthlessness and barbarity."

The strikes damaged an underground station and a water pipe, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Russian forces struck as well the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the city's regional governor said, adding that the strike injured ten people and damaged the offices of an industrial facility.

The overnight Russian barrage across Ukraine involved 39 drones and four ballistic missiles, according to Ukraine's Air Force, which said it shot down 24 drones and two missiles.

The rare attack on the center of Kyiv comes as Ukraine has increased its attacks on Russian energy and military facilities in recent months.

Russia, Ukraine aim missiles at each other's infrastructure To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

mfi/rmt (AFP, AP, Reuters)