Ukraine says 2 North Korean soldiers captured

01/12/2025 January 12, 2025 South Korea confirms Ukraine captured 2 North Korean soldiers

South Korean intelligence on Sunday confirmed that Ukraine captured two wounded North Korean soldiers in Russia earlier this week.

"The NIS, through real-time cooperation with Ukraine's intelligence agency (SBU) has identified battlefield situations, including the capture of North Korean soldiers, and confirmed that the Ukrainian military captured two North Korean soldiers on January 9 in the Kursk battlefield in Russia," the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in a statement cited by news agency AFP on Sunday.

Ukraine had said on Saturday that it was questioning two North Korean soldiers who were captured while fighting for Moscow in Russia's Kursk, without providing direct evidence about the soldiers' nationalities.

There has been no immediate statement from Russia and North Korea.

Ukraine, the United States and South Korea have accused Pyongyang of sending over 10,000 troops to help its ally Moscow fight Kyiv.

The NIS said one of the captured men told interrogators that he received military training from Russian forces after arriving in the country in November.

"He initially believed he was being sent for training, realizing upon arrival in Russia that he had been deployed," the intelligence service said.

The SBU also said that one of the men claimed he was sent to Russia not to fight but for training.