Ukraine: Russia's invasion overshadows end of WWII

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he strongly believes Russia won't win its war in Ukraine. His remarks come as the conflict overshadows commemorations to mark the end of World War II in Europe.
VE-Day marks Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender in WW2. Russia celebrates it on May 9 and many fear Vladimir Putin may use the opportunity to mobilize his country for all out war.
Wars and natural disasters tear families apart worldwide. The German Red Cross tries to put them back in touch.
After talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leaders of the G7 nations pledged further economic isolation of Russia and vowed "phasing out or banning" Russian oil imports. Follow DW for the latest.
