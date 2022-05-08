 Ukraine: Russia′s invasion overshadows end of WWII | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 08.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Ukraine: Russia's invasion overshadows end of WWII

Watch video 00:40

More in the Media Center

04.05.2022****Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Russia steps up Ukraine attacks ahead of its Victory Day 08.05.2022

ITAR-TASS 38: MOSCOW, RUSSIA. MAY 9, 2009. S-300 Favorit surface-to-air missile systems roll through Red Square during a May 9 military parade marking the 64th anniversary of the Soviet Victory over Nazi Germany in Great Patriotic War. (Photo ITAR-TASS / Grigory Sysoyev) +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Fact check: Russia's claims of acting in self-defense and 'de-Nazifying' Ukraine 06.05.2022

The 97-year-old was one of the millions of Ukrainians who served in the Soviet Army during World War II.

Ukrainian WWII veteran left homeless by Russian shelling 07.05.2022

Bildbeschreibung: More than two months into the war, Russia's offensive is stalling in the face of Ukrainian resistance. DW's Mathias Bölinger is embedded with the Ukrainian army on the front line near Mykolaiv – where Russia's forces are being kept at bay. 07.05.2022 (DW News)xx

Ukrainian soldiers dig in as Russia's war efforts falter 07.05.2022

More from DW News

Protestaktion mit großer blaugelber Flagge am Sowjetischen Ehrenmal im Tiergarten 77. Jahrestag der Befreiung vom Nationalsozialismus, Straße des 17. Juni am Sowjetischen Ehrenmal im Tiergarten in Berlin Berlin Sowjetisches Ehrenmal Tiergarten Berlin GER *** Protest action with big blue-yellow flag at the Soviet Memorial in the Tiergarten 77th anniversary of the liberation from National Socialism, Straße des 17 Juni at the Soviet Memorial in the Tiergarten in Berlin Berlin Soviet Memorial Tiergarten Berlin GER

WWII commemorations overshadowed by war in Ukraine 08.05.2022

Embargoed until May 8, 2022 - 16:00 GMT / German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a televised speech on May 8, 2022, the 77th anniversary of the 1945 victory against Nazi Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen / POOL / AFP)

Chancellor Scholz: Putin falsifying history 08.05.2022

Saying never again to war now means standing up to Russian aggression, says German Chancellor Scholz.

Germany commemorates the end of WW II 08.05.2022

Michelle O'Neill Sinn Fein leader in Northern Ireland out canvassing in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Sinn Fein election team were out election campaigning ahead of Thursdays local election. Sinn Fein, a force in Irish republicanism on both sides of the Irish border looks likely to become the largest party in the assembly, according to polls ahead of the May 5, 2022 local elections. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Sinn Fein hails 'new era' in Northern Ireland 08.05.2022

Read also

Scholz: Ukraine won't accept Russian dictatorship

Scholz: Ukraine won't accept Russian dictatorship 08.05.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he strongly believes Russia won't win its war in Ukraine. His remarks come as the conflict overshadows commemorations to mark the end of World War II in Europe.

Ein russischer T-14 Armata-Panzer fahren in Richtung Roter Platz, um an einer Probe für die Militärparade zum Tag des Sieges teilzunehmen. Die Militärparade findet am 9. Mai am Palastplatz statt, um den 77. Jahrestag des Sieges im Zweiten Weltkrieg zu feiern. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Victory Day in Europe: Ukraine war puts spotlight on Russia 06.05.2022

VE-Day marks Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender in WW2. Russia celebrates it on May 9 and many fear Vladimir Putin may use the opportunity to mobilize his country for all out war.

A child is helped off a bus at the registration center in Zaporizhzhia, where the International Committee of the Red Cross said it had a team of three cars and nine staff waiting to head out towards the besieged city of Mariupol from Zaporizhzhia, more than 200 kilometres away on April 1, 2022. - The Red Cross said it hoped to lead an evacuation of thousands of civilians from Mariupol on April 1, 2022, but needed concrete agreements on where fleeing residents would be escorted to. The ICRC said its vehicles would lead the convoy out of Mariupol, which has been under intense Russian bombardment, but said it was not yet certain that the operation could go ahead. (Photo by emre caylak / AFP) (Photo by EMRE CAYLAK/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine war puts spotlight on Red Cross service to find missing people 08.05.2022

Wars and natural disasters tear families apart worldwide. The German Red Cross tries to put them back in touch.

A general view of the video screen of G7 leaders during a video-conference on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, May 8, 2022. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

Ukraine: G7 to impose fresh sanctions on Russia — live updates 08.05.2022

After talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leaders of the G7 nations pledged further economic isolation of Russia and vowed "phasing out or banning" Russian oil imports. Follow DW for the latest.