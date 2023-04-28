  1. Skip to content
Ukraine: Russian troops edge closer to taking Bakhmut

Myles Tweedie
2 hours ago

The Russian defense ministry says its troops have captured more territory in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. The contested city has seen heavy fighting in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Kyiv maintains it still has a vital supply line into the area.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QjfZ
