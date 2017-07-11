Ukraine: Russian paratroopers land in Kharkiv — live updates

Biden said US airspace would be closed to Russian aircraft

Russia's attack on Ukraine was described by Biden as 'premeditated and unprovoked'

Russians are not allowed to leave the country with more than $10,000

Google blocks RT, Sputnik from Play store in Europe: report

Google says it has blocked mobile apps linked to Russian news outlets RT and Sputnik from its Play store, according to Reuters.

The step is in line with an earlier move by the company to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features.

The European Commission is preparing to ban Kremlin-backed media over concern they are spreading misinformation about the war in Ukraine. That has prompted several tech companies to limit distribution and advertising tools for those outlets.

RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief Anna Belkina said in a statement on Tuesday that technology companies that have cut her outlet's distribution have not pointed to any evidence that it has reported falsehoods.

Apple Inc said that RT News and Sputnik News were no longer available for download from its App Store outside Russia.

More than 450,000 refugees arrive in Poland

Poland says more than 450,000 people have entered the country from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Thursday.

Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker told private Radio Zet that the number of people crossing the border dropped slightly on Tuesday to 98,000 from a record 100,000 on Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled to neighboring countries, mainly Poland, Hungary and Romania. The UN estimates that around a million people are internally displaced, while more than four million Ukrainian refugees may need help in neighboring countries in the coming months.

Russian paratroopers land in Kharkiv

Ukraine's military says Russian airborne troops have landed in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

"There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians," the military said in a statement on messaging app Telegram.

The battle over Kharkiv intensified on Tuesday, with Russian shelling hitting residential areas and the city's central square.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said a fire broke out in the barracks of a flight school in Kharkiv following an airstrike on Wednesday.

"Practically there are no areas left in Kharkiv where an artillery shell has not yet hit," he was quoted as saying in a statement on Telegram.

The country's second-largest city is home to around 1.4 million people and lies near the Russian border. It has been a target for Russian troops since last week's invasion of Ukraine began.

The city's governor said at least 21 people had been killed in shelling and 112 wounded.

DW correspondent Mathias Bölinger, who is in western Ukraine, said there had been continuous attacks on Kharkiv, the capital Kyiv, and the southern city of Kherson.

"Russian troops are inside the town of Kherson," he said. "This would be the first big city in Ukraine where they seem to have taken control, although fighting is still going on, nothing is decided yet."

Bölinger also said it was not clear what the massive Russian military convoy advancing towards Kyiv would do next. "We have seen these columns standing there for some time. There are also questions about how long they can stand there because all the fuel and food that they have with them will be eaten away in the time they are standing there."

Moscow stock exchange closed for a third day

Trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange remained suspended on Wednesday, but Russia's Central Bank said it would allow a limited range of operations for the first time this week.

Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine have sent Russia's ruble plunging to a record low. In response, the Central Bank more than doubled interest rates to 20%.

The government has also taken measures to restrict foreign investors from divesting Russian assets in a bid to stem an investor retreat.

Biden: 'Freedom will always triumph over tyranny'

In his first State of the Union address, Joe Biden said that in standing with Ukraine there was an "unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny."

Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine was "premeditated and unprovoked."

He also warned Russia's oligarchs and announced that US airspace would be closed to all Russian aircraft.

Twitter to comply with EU sanctions

Twitter said it will comply with the European Union's sanctions on Russian state-affiliated media RT and Sputnik, after the order comes into effect. The social media giant also said it would reduce the visibility of these accounts outside of the EU.

"The EU sanctions will likely legally require us to withhold certain content in EU member states. We intend to comply with the order when it goes into effect," the company told Reuters agency.

Facebook, Google, YouTube and TikTok have said they are blocking access to RT and Sputnik in the EU.

Russians cannot leave with more than $10,000

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to prevent Russians from leaving the country with more than $10,000 (€9,000) in foreign currency, according to state media.

The move is an attempt to "ensure Russia’s financial stability," according to a statement from the Kremlin's press office.

Since last week's Kremlin-instructed invasion of Ukraine got underway, Western sanctions have threatened to send the Russian economy into a tailspin.

Dozens of Japanese sign up to fight for Ukraine

The Mainichi Shimbun daily newspaper reported Wednesday that 70 Japanese men, including 50 former members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and two veterans of the French Foreign Legion, had applied to be volunteers in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Sunday for the creation of an "international legion," prompting dozens from the United States and Canada to volunteer.

Moscow threatens to block Wikipedia over invasion article

Russian authorities have threatened to block Wikipedia's Russian language offering over an article detailing the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Wikipedia said state communications regulator Roskomnadzor sent a notification from the state prosecutors office. The notice complained about "reports about numerous casualties among service personnel of the Russian Federation and also the civilian population of Ukraine, including children."

Baerbock: 'Russia has brutally attacked peaceful order'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the example of Mia, the baby girl born "in a metro station just a few days ago," as she spoke of the plight of millions of Ukrainians seeking shelter, "because of Russia launching a war of aggression."

Baerbock made the comments as she addressed the UN General Assembly in New York. For more on this, click here.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Tuesday

A Russian airstrike hit the main television tower in the heart of Kyiv, killing five people and injuring five more. Ukraine's Interior Ministry said equipment had been damaged and "channels won't work for a while" after a blast sounded in the Babi Yar district.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the European Union to prove that it supports Ukraine during the invasion by Russia. His comments came in a video link address to the European Parliament one day after he submitted an official request to join the bloc.

More than 70 Ukrainian troops were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said in a social media post. The town is located between Kyiv and Kharkiv, in the northeastern Sumy region.

Britain's Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update that Russia's advance on Kyiv had made "little progress," citing "logistical difficulties" as the reason for the lack of headway. On Monday, satellite pictures showed a massive Russian military convoy spanning a distance of about 40 miles (65 kilometers) inching towards Kyiv.

Advancing Russian forces shelled the central square of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, hitting the local administration building. The regional governor said that Russia had launched GRAD and cruise missiles.

The UK government said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could face prosecution for war crimes.

