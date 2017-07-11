Ukraine: Russian missile strike kills 10 in Odesa, official says — live updates

- Ukraine says 10 dead in Russian missile strike on Odesa

Czech Republic's EU presidency to focus on Ukraine

The Czech Republic will take over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on Friday, the second time it has done so since the country joined the EU in 2004.

During its six-month chairmanship, the Czech Republic plans to focus on the war in Ukraine and its consequences. This includes coping with the influx of refugees and improving energy security.

To mark the occasion, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala are meeting on Friday at Litomysl Castle, about 160 kilometers east of Prague.

France held the rotating presidency for the first half of this year.

10 dead in Russian missile strike on Odesa

A Russian missile struck a multi-story apartment building in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa early on Friday, killing at least 10 people, a local official said.

"The number of dead as a result of a strike on a multi-story apartment building has now risen to 10," Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa regional administration said on his Telegram channel, adding that the missiles had been fired by aircraft from the Black Sea.

According to Bratchuk, another missile hit a hospitality facility near Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in Odesa region. In this case, no deaths were reported, although he said an unknown number of people were injured.

Recap of key events on Thursday

The Russian military said its had withdrawn its troops from Snake Island, an island belonging to Ukraine located in the Black Sea.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it pulled out its forces from the island near the Black Sea port of Odesa as a "goodwill gesture."

However, the commander of Kyiv's armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said that Ukrainian-made Bohdana howitzers had played a significant part in liberating Snake Island from Moscow forces and thanked foreign partners for their support.

German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck said he suspected that Russia may not resume natural gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after planned maintenance work next month.

While closing a NATO summit in Madrid, US President Joe Biden described the meeting as "historic," noting the last time the military alliance updated its strategic concept, in 2010, Russia was classified as a partner. Some 12 years on, the alliance described Russia as "the most significant and direct threat to Allies' security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area."

Biden also said the US would provide Ukraine with additional weapons aid to the value of $800 million (€768 million).

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a new "iron curtain" was descending between Russia and the West.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke on the phone with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. Steinmeier congratulated the Ukrainian leader on his country's EU candidate status and expressed respect for Zelenskyy's "heroic fight against the Russian aggressor."

