Ukraine: Russian invasion hits 1,000-day milestone

A Russian drone attack on the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy has killed six, including a child, regional officials have said.

Twelve were also injured in the attack, as Russia's invasion of its neighbor entered its 1,000th day.

Leaders of the G20 have meanwhile issued a final statement that, while recognizing the "human suffering" caused by the conflict, makes no mention of Russia as the aggressor.

Here is a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, November 19: