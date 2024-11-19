Ukraine: Russian invasion hits 1,000-day milestone

Skip next section Borrell urges EU nations to align with US on Ukraine missile use

11/19/2024 November 19, 2024 Borrell urges EU nations to align with US on Ukraine missile use

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, urged the bloc's member states to join the United States in allowing Ukraine to strike inside Russia with donated long-range missiles.

Borrell called the US policy change "very good news" for Ukraine.

"Today we will discuss it, and I hope that all member states will follow the US decision," he said.

"I'm sure that they will follow the example of the US in order to allow the Ukrainians to use their arms to fight against the Russians inside Russian territory — because it is from Russian territory where they are being attacked," Borrell added.

The shift in US policy puts the focus on other allies supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles, particularly the British and French Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who had previously expressed openness to allowing Ukraine to strike military targets inside Russia, hailed the US decision as "a good one."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday again ruled out sending his country's Taurus missiles to Ukraine.He has previously said he does not want the delivery of long-range weapons to make Germany a participant in the war.