Ukraine: Russia scales back war goals amid strong Ukrainian resistance — live updates

Russia signals scaling back its ambitions in Ukraine

Zelenskyy reiterates his call for peace talks with Russia

Germany defends pace of arms deliveries to Ukraine

Biden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin

On the second day of his visit to Poland, US President Joe Biden is expected to address the Polish people in a speech in Warsaw.

The White House said he would "deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles.''

According to the US Embassy in the Polish capital, he will appear at Warsaw's Royal Castle between 5 and 6 p.m. local time (1600 and 1700 UTC/GMT).

Earlier in the day, Biden is due to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda at the presidential palace. He is also expected to accompany Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski to Warsaw's National Stadium, where Ukrainian refugees are being registered and provided with aid.

Almost 2.24 million refugees from Ukraine have entered Poland since

the Russian invasion began more than a month ago.

German minister rejects allegations of sluggish arms deliveries to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht denied her ministry had been slow in making good on its promises of weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

"Before we deliver something, we look to see if it is functional," Lambrecht told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND),

"But I can assure them: Just because we are silent doesn't mean nothing is happening — quite the opposite," she added.

American teacher detained in Ukraine freed

The office of Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced that Tyler Jacob, a 28-year-old American teaching English in Ukraine who had been detained at a checkpoint while trying to exit the country, was freed.

He was detained by Russian forces while trying to flee the Ukrainian city of Kherson and held for 10 days.

Klobuchar's office specifically thanked "his parents Tina & John for never giving up & our State Dept & U.S. Ambassador in Moscow Sullivan who spoke with me & directly helped."

UK to fund 2 million pounds in food aid

The UK said it planned to fund 2 million pounds ($2.6 million; €2.3 million) worth of food aid for critically cut off areas of Ukraine after a direct request was made by the Ukrainian government.

One month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have not captured any major Ukrainian cities.

The UK said around 25 truckloads of dried food and water were being sent by road and rail from warehouses in both Poland and Slovakia to the most vulnerable Ukrainian cities.

Alice Hooper, a humanitarian adviser to the Foreign Office, said, "The need on the ground in Ukraine is clear, with so many people in encircled areas trapped in basements without access to food or water."

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Friday

On Friday, US President Joe Biden traveled to Rzeszow, a city in southeastern Poland that's located about 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the border with Ukraine. Biden addressed US troops who are stationed there as part of a NATO mission to protect its eastern flank.

Russia has said its invasion of Ukraine has entered a new phase, one signal it may be scaling back its ambitions. Moscow has suffered a series of setbacks and defeats at the hands of the Ukrainian army and Ukrainians fighting against the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his call for peace talks with Russia to end the war, but he stressed that Ukraine would not give up territory.

In his nightly video address to the Ukrainian people, Zelenskyy may have been responding to Russian Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi, the deputy chief of the Russian general staff. Rudskoi said Russian forces would focus on "the main goal, the liberation of Donbas."

Dozens of Ukrainian officials, journalists and activists have been detained or kidnapped by Russian forces, the United Nations has warned. Matilda Bogner, the head of the UN rights team in Ukraine, said human rights monitors have been receiving ever more information on mass graves in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

UK intelligence reports Russian forces have been pushed back to 35 kilometers east of Kyiv. The Pentagon said the city of Kherson was again "contested" as Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive.

However, Ukraine's air force said the headquarters in Vinnytsia in the western part of the country was hit by numerous Russian cruise missiles Friday afternoon.

Western officials said a seventh Russian general has been killed since the war in Ukraine began. Lt. Gen. Yakov Rezanstev, commander of Russia's 49th Combined Arms Army in the southern military district, was killed most recently.

